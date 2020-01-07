Technology News
  Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue

Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue

The update is now out for all Pixel phones running Android 10, except the first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL.

7 January 2020
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue

The January Android security patch fixes a notification display issue on all compatible Pixel phones

Highlights
  • Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's screen colour shift has been resolved
  • Smooth display support for the WeChat app has arrived as well
  • The update also fixes Wi-Fi connectivity and boot issues on Android 10

Google has begun the rollout of a new software update for its Pixel phone lineup that brings the January Android security patch. Following a surprisingly delayed security patch update for the Pixel phones in the past couple of months, Google is finally back to releasing the Android security patches at the beginning of a month. The January Android security update has been rolled out for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 2, and their respective XL variants. The update also brings a fix for the colour shift issue at lower brightness level on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and adds Smooth Display support for the WeChat app on Google's latest phones.

The Google Android Pixel Security Update support page mentions that all supported Pixel devices running Android 10 (except the first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL) will get the January Android security patch as part of the January 2020 OTA update. Talking about the changes, the new update brings speaker audio quality improvements during voice calls on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, while sound quality during video capture has also received a boost on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL duo. Additionally, the January 2020 OTA update has introduced smooth display support for the WeChat app, which means the app's interface will now be smoother on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's 90Hz display.

The more notable change is a fix for the colour shifting issue at lower brightness levels on the Pixel 4 XL. It caused the display to produce an unnatural colour tone and created weird shadows with a green or red colour cast in some cases when the brightness was set below the 30 percent or lower mark. The January 2020 update for the Pixel 4 XL claims to resolve the colour shift issue. Additionally, it fixes a host of other problems associated with notification display in UI, the flashlight toggle function, Wi-Fi crash, and connectivity issues. You can check out the full OTA files and factory images here, while the entire changelog can be read on the support page.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, January Android Security Patch, Google Android Pixel Security Update, Pixel, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
Nadeem Sarwar
Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue
