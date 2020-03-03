Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update

Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update

The new car crash detection feature will detect if the user has met with an accident, and send relevant details like location information with emergency responders.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 March 2020 11:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update

Latest Pixel update brings 169 new emojis

Highlights
  • The Duo app will get new AR filters via an update
  • Dark Theme is updated with a new scheduling feature
  • Live captions have been added to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL phones

Google is now rolling out its Pixel phones monthly update for March, and this time around, alongside the security patch, the update also brings a number of new features. The new iteration brings a unique car crash detection feature, and a new pause and resume feature with motion sense allowing users to control music without touching their phones. It also brings new AR filters in the Duo app, and a Dark Theme scheduling feature that allows users to set a timer for activating the grey theme.

The new Pixel phones' March update brings the ability to pause and resume music with Motion Sense. This is in addition to the already available ‘skip forward or go back to a previous song' options. This feature will only be rolled out to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. Furthermore, the update will add a new car crash detection feature that uses the phones' sensors to detect if you've been in a car crash, and call your emergency contact, even if you aren't able to. It will share relevant details, like location info, with emergency responders. This feature is rolling out to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users in UK and Australia.

ezgifcom optimize 1 car crash

The new car crash detection feature is rolling out in UK and Australia

New AR filters have been added to the Duo app allowing users to superimpose animated flowers or cartoon characters over their faces. The effects of these AR filters will change based on your expressions and how you move the screen around. All Duo app users should get this feature via an update. There'll be an emoji 12.1 update as well, and it will bring 169 new emojis to bring variation in genders and skin tones. The power button gets an added function, and long pressing it will now bring all your debit and credit cards, event tickets, and boarding passes on the screen in a swipe through manner. This information will sourced from Google Pay, and this new power button feature will be available to users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Taiwan and Singapore. The company says that this feature will gradually to all countries during March, and it will compatible on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 phones.

As mentioned, the update brings a new Dark Theme scheduling feature allowing you to switch from light to dark background as soon as the sun sets. Live Captions have been added to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and improvements to the portrait mode have been introduced for the Pixel 4 series. There's a new ability to enable rules in Settings for your Wi-Fi network. For instance, you can now set up a rule to automatically silence your ringtone when you connect to your office Wi-Fi, or go on Do Not Disturb when you walk in the front door of your house. The update also brings an improved adaptive brightness feature for Pixel 4 series users. Google notes that not all features will be available as soon as you update to the March patch. Some of these features will be enabled server-side, while some app-specific updates will arrive via updates to the app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixeel 2 XL, Motion Sense, Google Duo, Dark Theme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Dish TV, D2h Subscribers Get Revised NCF Structure for Both Primary, Multiple TV Connections

Related Stories

Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  4. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  5. Poco X2 to Go on Sale in India on Tuesday in Its Biggest Ever Sale
  6. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  9. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  10. Apple to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Encourages All 5,000 Employees to Work From Home
  2. Oppo Confirms Oppo Watch Launch Date: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Google Brings Dark Theme Scheduling, New AR Filters in Duo, Car Crash Detection With March Pixel Update
  4. Dish TV, D2h Subscribers Get Revised NCF Structure for Both Primary, Multiple TV Connections
  5. Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Now Live, Brings New Multiplayer Map and Battle Pass
  6. ‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’ Dates, Line-Up Announced With Vir Das, Kevin Hart, Dozens More
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Arrives in China: All You Need to Know, From Price to Release Date and Specifications
  8. OnePlus Set March 3 as Date to Unveil a Special Project, May Be a Concept Device
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12, Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased by Xiaomi
  10. Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.