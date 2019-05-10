Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched at I/O 2019, and now the two phones have gone through their customary teardown by iFixit. In the teardown process, it was found that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were easy to prop open, and the battery is easily repairable as well. The teardown confirms that the two new affordable Pixels lack wireless charging and come with no ingress protection rating either. The two phones also come with 3.5mm audio jack support.

iFixit has published the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL teardown, and it has given the two phones a repairability score of 6 out of 10. The display was found to be glued by a spongy, easily-separated adhesive which is good for repairs, but it's probably a trade-off that also leaves this phone less than waterproof. The OLED display is found to be made by Samsung, and the golden flex cables for the Active Edge sensors are not placed underneath the battery like the Pixel 3. They are placed out of harm's way, where destroying them with wayward prying is less likely.

The report notes that most components are modular and can be easily replaced once the display assembly is removed, and the battery is easily removable as it is glued using a stretch-release adhesive. The only screws found inside the phones were standard T3 Torx fasteners. The downsides include the thin and poorly supported display, and the myriad long, thin ribbon cables connecting the internal componentry are difficult to work around, and are easy to accidentally tear.

As mentioned, iFixit has given the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL a repairability score of 6 out of 10.

