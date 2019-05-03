Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are largely expected to launch on May 7 at I/O 2019 next week, but ahead of that the Pixel 3a XL was spotted at a Best Buy retail outlet. The phone was kept out in the open, for all to see, and the retail box gives us confirmation that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are incoming sooner than later, and the photo on the box gives a few design details as well. The leak suggests that the phone will be available in two colour options at least – White and Black.

Android Police was tipped off that Best Buy already has the Pixel 3a XL in stock. The publication shared photos of Pixel 3a XL retail boxes lying out in the open at a Best Buy retail outlet in Springfield, Ohio. The retail box retains the white palette, and the phones are seen to be offered in White and Black options. There is a single rear camera setup seen at the back accompanied by a rear fingerprint sensor as well. According to the fine print on the retail box the Pixel 3a XL will sport a 6-inch display and come in 64GB storage option. There should be multiple RAM and storage options for each model at launch.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones have been leaked heavily for the past few months, and render leaks suggest traditional displays with bezels on the top and bottom edges. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as the more affordable versions of last year's Pixel 3 models at its I/O keynote on May 7. Also, the upcoming Pixel phones are teased to launch in India on May 8.

The Pixel 3a XL is said to have a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 402ppi pixel density. It could also weight 170 grams and come in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish. Additionally, the Pixel 3a XL is claimed to have a Snapdragon 670 SoC and a 3,700mAh battery.