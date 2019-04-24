Pixel 3a Render, Case-Mate Cases Leaked Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 3a series launch is nearing, and the phone has now been leaked in a new render. The render reveals the design of the Pixel 3a, showing the front and back portions. The Pixel 3a latest photo corroborates with past leaks, and is seen donning traditional thick bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a single camera setup at the back. The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to be inferior variants of the Pixel 3 series, and come at a cheaper price tag.

Noted tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has shared the Pixel 3a render on Twitter. The phone is seen to sport a White back panel, with a slightly darker shading on the top portion of the panel. The bezels on the phone are quite distinct on the top and bottom parts of the display, while the sides don thin bezels. The back is reminiscent of the Pixel 3 with a single rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor. Even the front would look identical to the Pixel 3, but we couldn't help but notice that the front firing speakers are missing. Recent renders showed a similar front panel.

9to5Google has also shared Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case photos made by Case-Mate. The photos suggest that the phone will have a single rear camera and a rear fingerprint sensor. It also reconfirms the names of the two phones. The report also says that the photo was sourced from a retailer that sells phones on Verizon, indicating that the Pixel 3a series may be Verizon-exclusive.

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Previous leaks have indicated that the Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch 1080x2220 pixels resolution screen, while the larger Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch 1080x2160 pixels resolution screen. The two phones are expected to have slightly different specifications, with the Pixel 3a purportedly featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC while the Pixel 3a XL gets a Snapdragon 710. However, both are expected to feature 4GB of RAM and have 64GB of storage for their base variants.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is expected to pack 2,915mAh and 3,000mAh batteries and could also feature the same 12.2-megapixel cameras found on the premium Pixel 3 range. The phones are expected to launch on May 7, at Google I/O next month.