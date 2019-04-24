Technology News

Pixel 3a Render, Case-Mate Cases Leaked Ahead of Launch

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 3a Render, Case-Mate Cases Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Highlights

Pixel 3a render suggests thick bezels, no front firing speaker

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL cases also leaked online

The Pixel 3a series is expected to launch at I/O next month

Google Pixel 3a series launch is nearing, and the phone has now been leaked in a new render. The render reveals the design of the Pixel 3a, showing the front and back portions. The Pixel 3a latest photo corroborates with past leaks, and is seen donning traditional thick bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a single camera setup at the back. The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to be inferior variants of the Pixel 3 series, and come at a cheaper price tag.

Noted tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has shared the Pixel 3a render on Twitter. The phone is seen to sport a White back panel, with a slightly darker shading on the top portion of the panel. The bezels on the phone are quite distinct on the top and bottom parts of the display, while the sides don thin bezels. The back is reminiscent of the Pixel 3 with a single rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor. Even the front would look identical to the Pixel 3, but we couldn't help but notice that the front firing speakers are missing. Recent renders showed a similar front panel.

9to5Google has also shared Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case photos made by Case-Mate. The photos suggest that the phone will have a single rear camera and a rear fingerprint sensor. It also reconfirms the names of the two phones. The report also says that the photo was sourced from a retailer that sells phones on Verizon, indicating that the Pixel 3a series may be Verizon-exclusive.

pixel3a main casemate pixel 3a

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Previous leaks have indicated that the Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch 1080x2220 pixels resolution screen, while the larger Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch 1080x2160 pixels resolution screen. The two phones are expected to have slightly different specifications, with the Pixel 3a purportedly featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC while the Pixel 3a XL gets a Snapdragon 710. However, both are expected to feature 4GB of RAM and have 64GB of storage for their base variants.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is expected to pack 2,915mAh and 3,000mAh batteries and could also feature the same 12.2-megapixel cameras found on the premium Pixel 3 range. The phones are expected to launch on May 7, at Google I/O next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Reportedly Gets UK Approval for 5G Network Role
Apple TV YouTube Channel Launched
Pixel 3a Render, Case-Mate Cases Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  3. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  6. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  7. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.