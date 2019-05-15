Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones are now sale in India via Flipkart. Originally unveiled last week at Google I/O 2019, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are Google's attempt to make a mark in the mid-range smartphone segment. The new Google Pixel phones feature the same rear camera setup as the Pixel 3 smartphones. Other key specifications of the two smartphones include Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, Android 9 Pie, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, full-HD+ display, and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India, launch offers

Google Pixel 3a (Review) price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL (Review) will be offered at Rs. 44,999. The phones can be purchased from Flipkart, having gone on sale at 12am (midnight) on Wednesday, May 15. Both smartphones are being offered in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant and two colour options – Just Black and Clearly White. The Purple-ish colour variant isn't available in the country at this point.

To make the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL more enticing to the consumers, Google and Flipkart have partnered with a number of companies to provide various offers with every purchase of the new Pixel phones.

First, the Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL buyers will get 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 4,000) with transactions made using HDFC Bank credit, debit, or EMIs. The HDFC Bank offer will continue through June 14, 2019. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you can also redeem 20 Flipkart coins to get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. With these two offers, the effective price of Pixel 3a comes down to just Rs. 34,999.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL buyers will also get additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI up to 6 months on all debit and credit cards. Additionally, Google is providing 3 months trial subscription of YouTube Music Premium.

Flipkart “Love it or Return It” challenge

Flipkart is running a special promotion with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphone, which will allow the buyers of the two phones to return the phones (if they don't like the phone) within 90 days of their purchase, at a 90 percent buyback value.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones run on Android 9 Pie and will be getting Android and security updates for three years. Both smartphones are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 615 GPU.

The Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch full-HD+ screen and 3,000mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 3a XL comes with 6-inch full-HD+ display and 3,700mAh battery.

On the imaging front, both smartphones pack 12.2-megapixel dual pixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. There is an 8-megapixel front shooter with f/2.0 aperture as well.

Other specifications of the phones include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and stereo speakers.

