Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a may be the commercial names of Google's rumoured mid-range Pixel smartphones. The phones were earlier believed to be called Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. The new Google Pixel 3a XL branding has been spotted in the Android Q beta 1 code that was released on late-Wednesday. Although the Pixel 3a branding was not seen, it is not too farfetched to assume that the smaller variant of the Pixel 3a XL will be called Pixel 3a. This is not the first time we are seeing the Pixel 3a branding, it was sighted in the Geekbench database as well last month.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the publication was also able to spot the rumoured codenames for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL – sargo and bonito – in the Android Q beta code. The folks at XDA Developers found these codenames in a class in the ConnectivityMonitor app of the next Android version. They also found a reference to sargo in the Google Camera app, which also mentions the Pixel 3a XL branding. Given that Pixel 3 XL Lite name sounds weird, it makes sense for Google to go with something like Pixel 3a XL.

Pixel 3a XL, sargo, bonito references in Android Q code

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

To recall, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones are rumoured to be coming in Q2 2019 and will reportedly sport polycarbonate bodies. The phones are likely to be targeted at price-sensitive markets like India. The Pixel 3a is said feature a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 5.56-inch full-HD+ screen, and 2,915mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL will reportedly feature Snapdragon 710 SoC and a 6-inch full-HD+ screen.

Separately, an alleged schematic of the upcoming Pixel 4 XL smartphone has popped up online. Published on SlashLeaks, the sketch shows a Google using a hole-punch design of the Pixel 4 XL smartphone with a dual-camera setup on the front.

Google Pixel 4 XL mockup

Photo Credit: Phone Arena

The authenticity of this sketch is unclear, but the folks at Phone Arena have created a mockup based on the design, which gives an idea of how the phone might look like if the company indeed ends up using the design represented in the sketch.