Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Receive Bluetooth SIG Certification Prior to May 7 Launch

Pixel 3a was recently spotted on Geekbench packing 4GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 13:51 IST
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Receive Bluetooth SIG Certification Prior to May 7 Launch

Pixel 3a is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 670 SoC

  • Pixel 3a XL will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Leaks indicate both phones will pack a single 12-megapixel camera
  • 18W fast charging support is also expected to arrive with Pixel 3a duo

Google has confirmed that the company will make hardware announcements on May 7 at the Google I/O 2019, and as per reports, there is a strong chance that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a will become official on that date. Ahead of the official launch, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating that their announcement is not too far off. Four models each of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are currently listed on the Bluetooth SIG database, while Bluetooth 5.0 is mentioned as the supported connectivity standard.

The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL duo has so far appeared in multiple leaks as well as the official Google Play Developer console, Google store, and the Android Q beta code as well. And with Google officially confirming intentions of making hardware announcements on May 7, the Bluetooth SIG certification merely serves are an additional assurance that the mid-range Pixels will be announced soon. The Bluetooth SIG certification of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was spotted by NashvilleChatter.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL was published on April 30, with the certification being awarded to Google LLC as per the database. A total of eight model numbers of were spotted, four each for the Pixel 3a XL (G020A, G020B, G020C, and G020D) and the Pixel 3a (G020E, G020F, G020G, and G020H). As mentioned above, both the smartphones will feature Bluetooth 5.0 support. The listing also states that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a will run Android Pie.

Talking about specifications, a recent Geekbench visit indicated that the Pixel 3a will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, something that a previous leak had also tipped. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, will reportedly draw power from the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Pixel 3a is tipped to sport a 5.6-inch a full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) OLED display and will reportedly sport a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The battery capacity will reportedly stand at 3,000mAh with support for 18W fast charging. Leaked case renders and alleged official renders show a design that is quite similar to the Pixel 3a, with Iris and Purple colours also making rounds of the rumour mill. We'll get to know more about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a duo at the Google I/O conference where the two phones are expected to make their official debut.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Bluetooth SIG, Bluetooth Certification
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Receive Bluetooth SIG Certification Prior to May 7 Launch
