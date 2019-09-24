Technology News
  Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3 Series Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Prices to Start From Rs. 29,999

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3 Series Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Prices to Start From Rs. 29,999

The Pixel 3A series is worth looking at for camera performance, especially at this price.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 12:54 IST
The Google Pixel 3A will be available at Rs. 29,999 during the sale

Although the Android smartphone space is vast and often confusing, Google Pixel devices are known for being the pinnacle of Android - at least as far as the software is concerned. The devices are also known for their camera capabilities, and buyers looking for a superior smartphone photography experience usually get their money's worth with a Pixel device. The deal is set to get even better, as the Pixel range will be available at a discounted price for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with Pixel 3a prices starting at Rs. 29,999.

The Google Pixel 3a (Review) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 during the sale, which is set to run from September 29 to October 4. The phone, which was launched at Rs. 39,999 in May this year, is currently available on Flipkart at Rs. 38,999. The Pixel 3a XL, which was launched at Rs. 44,999, will be available at Rs. 34,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale.

The Pixel 3 series, which was launched in October last year, will also be available at discounted prices for the sale. Although Flipkart hasn't revealed the discounted pricing of the Pixel 3 XL (Review), the more affordable Pixel 3 will start at Rs. 42,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to be launched in October, but the Pixel 3 and 3a series are still worthwhile purchases for the amount. Furthermore, the Pixel range is already running Android 10, the latest version of Google's operating system for smartphones and tablets.

