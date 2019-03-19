Technology News

Google Pixel 3a Leak Tips Snapdragon 670, 18W Fast Charging, Camera Details, and More

, 19 March 2019
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

The Google Pixel 3a will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 670 SoC

Highlights

  • The Pixel 3a will reportedly feature 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL tipped to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera
  • Both smartphones will bring support for 18W fast charging

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch watered down variants of the flagship Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL duo that will hit the shelves as the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL respectively. Previously rumoured to arrive as the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL, the Pixel 3a Lite name was recently spotted in the Android Q beta code and now, a new report claims that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will indeed be the official names of the two upcoming smartphones. Moreover, information such as the support for eSIM and fast charging, Titan M security chip, and 64GB of internal storage has been leaked.

Before we delve into the specifications and features of Google's upcoming Pixel 3a duo, let's start with the names. Contrary to previous reports dropping the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL names, Android Q beta's source code recently revealed the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a Lite monikers. Now, a report from 9to5Google citing a person familiar with the matter states that the two upcoming smartphones will hit the shelves as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a Lite.

As for the Pixel 3a, it will reportedly come equipped with a 5.6-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2220 pixels and pixel density of 440ppi. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, but there is no word on the internal storage. In the imaging department, the Pixel 3a will reportedly pack a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The battery capacity of the Pixel 3a will reportedly be 3,000mAh.

As for the Pixel 3a XL, not much is known about its hardware specifications except the fact that it might pack a bigger 6.0-inch display. As per an alleged Geekbench listing of the Pixel 3a XL, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Both the devices will reportedly come in three colour options that will include Clearly White and Just White. However, it is not known what the third variant will look like. It is also being reported that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a Lite will borrow design elements from the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Both the smartphones are tipped to come with 64GB of internal storage, but it is not known whether it would be expandable. The two smartphones will reportedly have support for 18W fast charging and will have a USB Type-C port.

The two Google offerings will also reportedly come with features such as eSIM support, Active Edge for edge squeeze gestures, and Google's Titan M security chip. The camera output of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a Lite will reportedly be equivalent to the original Pixel 3 duo, but the report mentions that the camera app is plagued by some issues. The reports ads that the recently leaked renders of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are reportedly the accurate depictions of the two upcoming smartphones' real design.

As for the launch timeline, the report does not mention anything specific about market availability. However, it has been speculated that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will reportedly be available from Verizon, just as a previous report had mentioned. It was recently reported that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL might be launched in spring 2019. As for the pricing, the Pixel 3a will reportedly be priced lower than the iPhone XR, while the Pixel 3a XL will reportedly carry a starting price in the ballpark of $400-500 (around Rs. 27,500-Rs. 34,400).

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL
