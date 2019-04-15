Technology News
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price Leaks; 64GB Storage, White and Black Colour Options Tipped

, 15 April 2019
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price Leaks; 64GB Storage, White and Black Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Reddit / livedadevil

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL’s Canadian pricing has reportedly been leaked

Highlights

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL might come in black, white variants

The alleged pricing is only for the 64GB variants of the smartphones

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL’s leaked price is for carrier-locked units

Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL – the two highly anticipated mid-range smartphones from Google – are slowly becoming a mainstay in the leak arena. After a ton of leaks, speculation and even mentions on the official Google store, alleged pricing of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have surfaced online. The prices of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL being talked about here is their asking price in Canada and that too for carrier-locked units, which means their pricing in other markets might vary.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price (rumoured)

As per a leaked image of a screen depicting the asking price of the two upcoming smartphones, the Google Pixel 3a - codenamed Sargo – will be priced at CAD 649 (around Rs. 34,000) for the 64GB variant. The 64GB variant of the larger Pixel 3a XL – codenamed Bonito – will reportedly be available at CAD 799 (roughly Rs. 42,000). The images depicting the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL's Canadian pricing was shared by a Reddit user (u/ livedadevil) and was subsequently spotted by GSMArena. The tipster adds that the pricing mentioned in the image is the one pricing set by a carrier, which means the actual price of the smartphone when brought straight from the Google store might be lower by a margin of CAD 30 to CAD 100 (roughly Rs. 1,600 to Rs. 5,000 lesser than carrier pricing).

Moreover, the ‘W' and ‘B' letters mentioned alongside the name of the Google Pixel 3a in the leaked image might be the White and Black variants of the device. As per alleged case renders of the Google Pixel 3a duo, both the smartphones might come in black and white variants. The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will reportedly feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, single front and rear cameras, and a design that will be quite similar to the Google Pixel 3.

While the pricing leak should be taken with some scepticism, it serves as an indication that both the smartphones are nearing their official launch. And since some specifications of the Google Pixel 3a pair have already been spotted on the Google Play Developer console and they have been name-dropped in Android Q's code as well, we are inclined to believe that an official launch is on the horizon.

Comments

Further reading: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Google
Nadeem Sarwar
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price Leaks; 64GB Storage, White and Black Colour Options Tipped
Comment
 
 

