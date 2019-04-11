Technology News
  Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Alleged Case Renders Show 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Single Front Camera, and Familiar Design

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Alleged Case Renders Show 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Single Front Camera, and Familiar Design

11 April 2019
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Alleged Case Renders Show 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Single Front Camera, and Familiar Design

Photo Credit: Twitter / Sudhanshu Ambhore

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL recently appeared on the Google Play Developer Console

Highlights

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leak shows 3.5mm headphone jack

The alleged case renders also show bottom-firing speakers

The Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL are tipped to feature 4GB of RAM

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are in the news again. There has been a lot of chatter lately regarding the arrival of these two new mid-range smartphones from Google. While the Pixel 3a moniker has already been spotted on the Google Store, a new leak claims to give us our first look at the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL via case renders. The alleged case renders, which show the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from all angles, depict a design that is quite similar to the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL pair. But unlike Google's current flagship pair, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a are shown sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The alleged Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL case renders, shared by a Slashleak contributor, show a design that is quite similar to the Pixel 3, down to the dual tone finish on the rear panel, the thick bezels, and the positioning of the fingerprint sensors. But there are a few noticeable changes too. In the renders, both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are shown sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge, flanked by the SIM card slot. For comparison, the Pixel 3 duo lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the SIM slot is also located at the bottom.

Moreover, the alleged renders show bottom-firing speakers on the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, while the Pixel 3 duo had dual front-firing speakers. Another key difference is the front façade, with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both sporting a single front camera, compared to the dual-front facing cameras on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Another deviation is the thick bezels on the Pixel 3a duo, ditching the deep notch of the Pixel 3 XL and adopting a symmetrical design like the smaller Pixel 3.

As per a recent listing on the Google Play Developer console, the Pixel 3a will reportedly feature a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and will come equipped with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL is tipped to feature a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels, and will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 670 SoC. While the case renders show the Pixel 3a in black and the Pixel 3a XL in white, there are rumours that an Iris colour variant is also in the pipeline.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 3a XL Case Renders, Google
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Alleged Case Renders Show 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Single Front Camera, and Familiar Design
