Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to go official today at Google I/O 2019, but the leaks simply cease to stop. Now, detailed specifications and features of Google's upcoming mid-range Pixel have allegedly surfaced online, alongside high-quality renders of the Pixel 3a in its white and black avatars. While the leaked specifications are in line with what we've come across in previous leaks, the feature set indicates that the Pixel 3a will support Night Vision for low light photography, 18W fast charging support, and Titan M security chip among others.

Starting with the alleged specifications of the Pixel 3a, it is tipped to feature a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) OLED display with 18:9 display, pixel density of 441ppi, and support for Always-On mode. The display is said to have a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 with a white point of D67 and a maximum depth of 24-bits. The latest Pixel 3a leak comes courtesy of Roland Quandt, who has also leaked the alleged features of the phone and some high quality renders of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in Just Black and Clearly White colour options.

The Pixel 3a will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The in-house Titan M security module for providing an added level of security will be there as well. The phone is tipped to come equipped with a 3,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (USB-PD 2.0 Quick Charge).

The phone will reportedly have a polycarbonate build, ditching the more premium glass on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. From the leaked renders, which show the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL as well in black and white, it is clear that they will borrow a lot of design elements from the Pixel 3. The dimensions of the phone are tipped to be 151.3x70.1x8.2 mm, while the weight is listed at 147 grams.

Talking about the camera, we get a detailed look at the imaging hardware of the Pixel 3a and its capabilities. The phone is tipped to sport a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with 1.14-micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, and 76-field of view. Dual pixel phase detection and OIS, as well as EIS, are on board to cancel movements and deliver blur-free photos and videos. The rear camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps, 60fps, 120fps, while 4K videos can be recorded at 30fps. For HD videos, one can choose between 30fps, 60fps, and 240fps.

The Pixel 3a's front snapper is said to be an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and 84-degrees field of view. It can reportedly record full-HD videos at 30fps, HD videos at 30fps, and 480p videos at 30fps. The phone will have stereo speakers, the Active Edge sensors for edge squeeze gestures, 3.5mm headphone jack, and single Nano-SIM slot.

The phone will run Android Pie and will come with Google Lens integration, with Google promising three years of OS updates. As for the features, the Pixel 3a will support Night Vision mode, portrait mode, Google Wizard, Moving Autofocus, and Quick Switch adapter among others. ARCore support is also onboard for augmented reality applications.

The Pixel 3a's connectivity suite is said to be handled by Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac with dual channel 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE with AptX, AptX HD, and LDAC support for wireless audio transmission, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. The phone will reportedly be sold under model numbers G020B and G020F.