Technology News

Pixel 3a's Timelapse Mode Now Available to All Pixel Phones With Google Camera Update

The new mode can be found in the Google Camera app by clicking on the More option.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 14:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 3a's Timelapse Mode Now Available to All Pixel Phones With Google Camera Update

Pixel phones get Timelapse mode

Highlights
  • Pixel 3a was launched with Timelapse mode in Camera app
  • Google is rolling it out to all Pixel phones with new Camera app update
  • The new mode has multiple speeds from 1x to 120x

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones were unveiled at the I/O 2019 keynote a couple days ago, and the Google Camera app on the phones has a new Timelapse mode. This mode wasn't introduced on older Pixel devices before, and Google is now changing that. The tech giant has rolled out an update to the Google Camera app bringing the new Timelapse mode to existing Pixel phones. For those unaware, the Timelapse mode allows users to take footage at low frame rate, allowing the end result to appear faster and thus lapsing.

Google Camera app version 6.2.030 update is now rolling out, and we can verify that the new Timelapse mode has now arrived on our Pixel 3 after installing the update. Android Police was the first to spot the update, and claims that the feature has arrived for the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel original as well. The update should have arrived on for you on Google Play, and if it hasn't been installed automatically, users must download it to get the new Timelapse mode. Alternatively, they can sideload the file via APK Mirror.

The new mode can be found in the Google Camera app by clicking on the More option. The new Timelapse mode will allow you to pick between multiple speeds going from 1x to 120x. The last option is able to compress 20 minutes of shot into a 10-second video. Once you press the recording button, the progress circle shows you the time elapsed and time left. You can choose to pause or stop the video, and even alter white balance before recording.

The end result is saved in the Gallery in a MP4 video format, and a timelapse indicator is shown on all videos created with the new mode. The app update is available on the Google Play, but if you can't see it, you can download the installation file via APK Mirror as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 3a, Timelapse Mode, Google Camera
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Chopsticks Teaser Trailer — Netflix Introduces Mithila Palkar's Character in First Look
Amazon Hit by Extensive Fraud With Hackers Siphoning Seller Funds
Pixel 3a's Timelapse Mode Now Available to All Pixel Phones With Google Camera Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers to Be Previewed Tomorrow
  4. This Will Be the First Phone to Ship With Next-Generation Google Assistant
  5. OnePlus Users Report of Speed Dial Reset Issue, Fix Coming in Next Updates
  6. BSNL Revises Rs. 47, Rs. 198 Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data
  7. Blaupunkt Floatz Bluetooth Earphones Review
  8. Paytm Mall Offering Cashback Worth Rs. 12,000 on iPhone Models in India
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Android Q Beta Builds
  10. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.