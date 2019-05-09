Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones were unveiled at the I/O 2019 keynote a couple days ago, and the Google Camera app on the phones has a new Timelapse mode. This mode wasn't introduced on older Pixel devices before, and Google is now changing that. The tech giant has rolled out an update to the Google Camera app bringing the new Timelapse mode to existing Pixel phones. For those unaware, the Timelapse mode allows users to take footage at low frame rate, allowing the end result to appear faster and thus lapsing.

Google Camera app version 6.2.030 update is now rolling out, and we can verify that the new Timelapse mode has now arrived on our Pixel 3 after installing the update. Android Police was the first to spot the update, and claims that the feature has arrived for the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel original as well. The update should have arrived on for you on Google Play, and if it hasn't been installed automatically, users must download it to get the new Timelapse mode. Alternatively, they can sideload the file via APK Mirror.

The new mode can be found in the Google Camera app by clicking on the More option. The new Timelapse mode will allow you to pick between multiple speeds going from 1x to 120x. The last option is able to compress 20 minutes of shot into a 10-second video. Once you press the recording button, the progress circle shows you the time elapsed and time left. You can choose to pause or stop the video, and even alter white balance before recording.

The end result is saved in the Gallery in a MP4 video format, and a timelapse indicator is shown on all videos created with the new mode. The app update is available on the Google Play, but if you can't see it, you can download the installation file via APK Mirror as well.