NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel 3 XL iFixit Teardown Shows AMOLED Display From Samsung

, 17 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3 XL iFixit Teardown Shows AMOLED Display From Samsung

Photo Credit: iFixit

iFixit has given the Google Pixel 3 XL a repairability score of 4 out of 10

Highlights

  • iFixit teardown shows a Samsung display on Google Pixel 3 XL
  • This is a major change from the LG panel available on the Pixel 2 XL
  • iFixit has given the Pixel 3 XL a repairability score of 4 out of 10

Google Pixel 3 XL is found to have an AMOLED panel from Samsung, as revealed through a teardown conducted by iFixit. This is a major change from Pixel 2 XL as Google last year relied on LG for using its pOLED display panel that didn't perform well due to a visible blue tint. The teardown also shows the presence of the Google Titan M security chip on the Pixel 3 XL as well as the identical Pixel Visual Core that debuted on the Pixel 2 XL.

Among changes from last year's Pixel 2 XL, the iFixit team has spotted a Samsung AMOLED display on the Pixel 3 XL. This new change is already praised by reviewers — including in our review — and has the potential to attract customers. The new panel doesn't have the dreaded 'blue tint' issue that affected last year's model. iFixit, however, notes that replacing a Pixel 3 XL screen is tricky as the display panel has a notch design that adheres to the frame.

DisplayMate recently gave the Pixel 3 XL an A+ rating, the highest possible, due to a list of factors, including industry standard colour gamuts, automatic colour management, three user-selectable colour modes, diamond sub-pixels, and sub-pixel rendering, very high absolute colour accuracy, up to 424 nits of screen brightness, and record low screen reflectance at 4.3 percent. The rating by DisplayMate also brought the latest Pixel model at par with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max.

In addition to Samsung's display, the Pixel 3 XL also has antenna assemblies similar to what’s seen on the Samsung Galaxy lineup. The battery pack of the handset is also found to be "stubborn".

google pixel 3 xl teardown ifixit Google Pixel 3 XL

Photo Credit: iFixit

 

The iFixit team has also spotted the Google Titan M security chip that is available to enhance user privacy on the new Pixel model. Further, there is plenty of glue that helps the phone maintain the IP68 certification. "It looks like the Pixel 3 XL still uses foam adhesive, but it's far more tenacious than the repair-friendly stuff we saw last year," iFixit writes in its teardown coverage.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review

Apart from the glue, it is the rear glass panel of the Pixel 3 XL that enables wireless charging but makes its repairability harder than the last year model. The iFixit team says that the rear panel of the new Google smartphone is 100 percent crackable.

Moreover, iFixit has given the Pixel 3 XL a repairability score of 4 out of 10. This is in line with what was received by the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Google Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3 XL, Google, iFixit
Facebook Now Says Data Obtained Through Portal Can Be Used to Serve You Ads
Google Pixel 3 XL iFixit Teardown Shows AMOLED Display From Samsung
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Asus to Launch New ZenFone Models, Watch Live Stream Starting 1:30pm
  2. Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro Smart Wearables Launched
  3. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched
  4. Nokia X7 With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Display Notch Launched
  5. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  6. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  7. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  8. Amazon Original Mirzapur Introduces Ali Fazal’s Gangster in New Trailer
  9. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
  10. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.