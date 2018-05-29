Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Alleged Screen Protectors Show Notch, Front Facing Speakers

 
, 29 May 2018
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (Representational)

Highlights

  • Pixel 3 is not seen to have a notch, Pixel 3 XL is
  • Both smartphones are seen to have front facing speakers
Pixel 3 was recently confirmed to be the name of Google's next flagship smartphone, courtesy an AOSP (Android Open Source Project) commit. Now, a new leak with alleged screen protectors has surfaced online that apparently gives us a look at the front panel of the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Interestingly enough, according to the leak, the Google Pixel 3 appears to sport regular bezels on both top and bottom, and the Google Pixel 3 XL will get a small notch. A post on SlashLeaks shows what seem like tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Both phones are seen to have dual front cameras alongside borrowing dual front facing speakers from the Pixel 2 range.

pixel 3 slashleaks inline Pixel 3 Screen Protector

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

 

If the leaked screen protectors are a yardstick to go by, the Pixel 3 series will expectedly borrow the same design language as the Pixel 2 with the smaller variant getting thicker bezels albeit with similar internals. The presence of a notch on Pixel smartphones has been a hot topic ever since Android P Developer Preview 1 debuted with the support for a display cutout.

Last week, a leaked placeholder image allegedly obtained from Android P Developer beta documentation showed the sketch of a smartphone with almost no bezels at all. This, however, is unlikely to be the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL considering it does not reveal any notch or bottom chin. Keeping the latest leak in mind, the last leak's sketch seems to be for representational purposes only.

Apart from that, no other features, specifications, or design elements have been leaked or rumoured yet. We could expect Google's next flagship to come with features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. These and other details will get clearer closer to launch that might happen in the second half of 2018.

