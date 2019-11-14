Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos

Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos

Google Pixel 3 users have reported a random shutdown issue

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos

Photo Credit: Google Support Forum

Google Pixel 3 devices are shutting down randomly

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3 shutting down before hitting zero percent
  • Resetting the device does not help with the issue
  • Google Pixel 4 Instagram videos have clicking sounds

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices seem to have been plagued by early shutdown issues. A similar issue was observed on the Google Nexus 6P which caused the smartphone to shutdown abruptly before the battery hit zero percent. Now Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have reported on Google's support forum that their devices are shutting down when they still have 20-30% battery left. A few users have also posted their battery graph which clearly shows the drop in battery percentage after a particular point. Separately, Google says it is working on a fix for an issue that causes clicking sounds when recording video on third-party apps.

While Google Pixel 3 users have been complaining on the Google support forum since April, a user recently posted on Reddit when their third replacement unit suffered the same fate. Some users have also reported that they can watch the battery trickle down to zero like a countdown. A few others have reported that their devices die without a warning.

google pixel 3 battery shutdown android police Google Pixel 3 Battery Shutdown

Google is advising customers to perform factory resets, and using the smartphone in safe mode. But users have still reported the same issue. The search giant recently settled a class-action lawsuit for its Nexus 6P smartphone which had boot loop and battery drain issues. However, in the case of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the issue doesn't seem to be as widespread as the Nexus 6P.

The Pixel 3 random shutdowns aren't the only issue on Google's plate. A few Google Pixel 4 users have reported a clicking sound when recording video using third-party apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Google Pixel 2 also had a similar issue when it was launched. Android Police also confirmed the issue using their Google Pixel 4 unit. Google's Community Manager replied on the Pixel help forum stating that the company has identified a fix while working with Instagram and that it will be rolling out soon. The Googler has suggested users to avoid the issue by shooting using the Google camera app and then uploading the video on social networking sites.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2915mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3430mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 4
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report
Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  6. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  8. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  9. Google Marks Children's Day 2019 With Doodle by National Contest Winner
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Speak the Names of Foreign Places in Local Lingo
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Features a Secret 'Retro Razr' Skin, Complete With Virtual Keypad
  3. New Artificial Intelligence Tool Can Help Evade Internet Censorship in India, China: Researchers
  4. Apple Music Takes on Spotify With New 'Replay' Feature That Lets You See Most-Played Songs From Each Year
  5. Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos
  6. Google Camera App Introduces Top Shot Support for Short Videos on Pixel 4, 3a, and 3
  7. Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report
  8. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20, Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy A50, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones Receive Discounts, Offers
  9. Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
  10. PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.