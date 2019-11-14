Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices seem to have been plagued by early shutdown issues. A similar issue was observed on the Google Nexus 6P which caused the smartphone to shutdown abruptly before the battery hit zero percent. Now Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have reported on Google's support forum that their devices are shutting down when they still have 20-30% battery left. A few users have also posted their battery graph which clearly shows the drop in battery percentage after a particular point. Separately, Google says it is working on a fix for an issue that causes clicking sounds when recording video on third-party apps.

While Google Pixel 3 users have been complaining on the Google support forum since April, a user recently posted on Reddit when their third replacement unit suffered the same fate. Some users have also reported that they can watch the battery trickle down to zero like a countdown. A few others have reported that their devices die without a warning.

Google is advising customers to perform factory resets, and using the smartphone in safe mode. But users have still reported the same issue. The search giant recently settled a class-action lawsuit for its Nexus 6P smartphone which had boot loop and battery drain issues. However, in the case of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the issue doesn't seem to be as widespread as the Nexus 6P.

The Pixel 3 random shutdowns aren't the only issue on Google's plate. A few Google Pixel 4 users have reported a clicking sound when recording video using third-party apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Google Pixel 2 also had a similar issue when it was launched. Android Police also confirmed the issue using their Google Pixel 4 unit. Google's Community Manager replied on the Pixel help forum stating that the company has identified a fix while working with Instagram and that it will be rolling out soon. The Googler has suggested users to avoid the issue by shooting using the Google camera app and then uploading the video on social networking sites.