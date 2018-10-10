Google launched the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones at an event in New York City, and while the most notable difference between the two is the sheer size and the display notch, there's also a larger battery on the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sport 5.5-inch and 6.3-inch displays (XL sports a display notch), and packs 2,915mAh and 3,430mAh batteries respectively. Google also made available the Pixel Stand wireless charging stand that enables users to charge the smartphones wirelessly and also enables users to use them simultaneously. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are priced differently in different regions, and we've compiled all the prices of the phones in US, UK, Japan, Canada, India, and other markets for your perusal.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in India

As we already know, Google Pixel 3 price in India starts at Rs. 71,000 for the 64GB variant, and the 128GB is priced at Rs. 80,000. The Google Pixel 3 XL price in India starts at Rs. 83,000 for the 64GB variant, and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 92,000. Pre-orders begin from October 11, and the sale will commence from November 1. It is available for purchase from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, and other retail partners. . The Pixel Stand will also be available in India, and will be priced at Rs. 6,900. There are a host of launch offers announced by Google, and all of them can be read here.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in US

Coming to US, the Google Pixel 3 price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 64GB variant, going up to $899 (roughly Rs. 66,600) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at $899, going up to $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 128GB variant. In the US, the Pixel Stand is priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 5,900). Pre-orders in the US have already begun, and shipping is slated to commence from October 18. Users can opt to buy the phone via Verizon, or buy the unlocked variant by paying the full amount up front.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in Canada

In Canada, the the Google Pixel 3 price starts at CAD 999 (roughly Rs. 57,200) for the 64GB variant, going up to CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,200) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,200), going up to CAD 1,259 (roughly Rs.72,100) for the 128GB variant. In Canada, the Pixel Stand is priced at CAD 109 (roughly Rs.6,200). Pre-orders in Canada have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in Australia

The Google Pixel 3 retails in Australia for a starting price of AUD 1,199 (roughly Rs. 63,200) for the 64GB variant, going up to AUD 1,349 (roughly Rs. 71,100) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at AUD 1,349 (roughly Rs. 71,100), going up to AUD 1,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the 128GB variant. In Australia, the Pixel Stand is priced at AUD 119 (roughly Rs. 6,200). Pre-orders in Australia have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence from November 1.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in Japan

In Japan, the Google Pixel 3 is priced at JPY 95,000 (roughly Rs. 62,200) for the 64GB variant, going up to JPY 107,000 (roughly Rs. 70,100) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at JPY 119,000 (roughly Rs. 78,000), going up to JPY 131,000 (roughly Rs.85,900) for the 128GB variant. In Japan, the Pixel Stand is priced at JPY 9,504 (roughly Rs. 6,200). Pre-orders in Japan have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in UK

In UK, the Google Pixel 3 is priced at GBP 739 (roughly Rs.72,300) for the 64GB variant, going up to GBP 839 (roughly Rs. 81,900) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at GBP 869 (roughly Rs. 84,800), going up to GBP 969 (roughly Rs. 94,600) for the 128GB variant. In Japan, the Pixel Stand is priced at GBP 69 (roughly Rs. 6,700). Pre-orders in UK have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in Germany

Similarly, in Germany, the Google Pixel 3 is priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs.72,300) for the 64GB variant, going up to EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 80,800) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price starts at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 80,800), going up to EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 89,900) for the 128GB variant. In Germany, the Pixel Stand is priced at EUR 79(roughly Rs. 6,700). Pre-orders in Germany have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in Spain

In Spain, the Google Pixel 3 is also priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 72,300) for the 64GB variant, going up to EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 80,800) for the 128GB variant, same as Germany. The Google Pixel 3 XL price also starts at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 80,800), going up to EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 89,900) for the 128GB variant. The Pixel Stand is priced at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700). Pre-orders in Spain have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in France

Lastly, the Google Pixel 3 is priced in France at EUR 859 (roughly Rs. 73,200) for the 64GB variant, going up to EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 81,700) for the 128GB variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL price also starts at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 81,700), going up to EUR 1,059 (roughly Rs. 90,200) for the 128GB variant. The Pixel Stand is priced at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700). Pre-orders in France have also begun, and shipping is slated to commence in three to four weeks.

If your country is not listed above, you can check whether the Pixel 3 devices have launched in your region and their prices here.

Can Google Pixel 3 succeed in India without massive discounts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.