Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL smartphones are expected to launch sometime in October, but leaks have already began to pick up pace. Fresh leaks inform that the new flagships will be manufactured by Foxconn, and be Verizon exclusive (in the US) once again. The Pixel 3 XL may be the only variant that will see the notch design and that the display for the OLED panel will again be made by LG only. Last but not the least, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL renders based on early screen protector leaks have surfaced online giving us a first glimpse of what the upcoming flagships could looks like.

A recent Bloomberg report claims that Google will go the Apple way to get its smartphones manufactured this year. Traditionally, Google would go to companies like LG to manufacture their devices, but this year it's thinking of Foxconn as a potential manufacturer. We all know that Apple has been choosing Foxconn as their device maker for a while now, and Google looks to do the same this year. WinFuture.de corroborated this by adding that Foxconn's subsidiary FIH Mobile will be producing these devices.

Furthermore, in the US, Google will look to partner with Verizon once again for exclusive carrier deals, the Bloomberg report says. The report also says that only the larger variant will see the notch display and a slight chin at the bottom to house the front speakers. The Pixel 3 variant will look similar to the Pixel 2 with small design changes, and forego the bezel-less display completely. Also, the notch on the Pixel 3 XL will house the earpiece and two front cameras this time, and will be taller but not as wide as the iPhone X-cutout. At the back, both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will house a single camera setup, with an upgraded configuration compared to last year.

Separately, a South Korean publication claims that the Pixel 3 XL OLED notch display will be made by LG this year as well. This comes as a surprise, as last year's Pixel 2 XL display faced a lot of criticism, while Samsung's panel didn't receive any such hate. To go back to LG for its display could prove to be a risk.

Lastly, renders based on screen protectors leaked on Weibo have surfaced, courtesy Phone Designer. Of course, these renders are based just on speculation but it shows the notch display, the slight chin at the bottom, the vertical dual rear camera setup, and a white-coloured back panel. While these renders should not be taken seriously, it shows how the upcoming flagships may look like.

We expect Google's next flagship to come with features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. These and other details will get clearer closer to launch that might happen in the second half of 2018.