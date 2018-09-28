Photo Credit: MySmartPrice
We're just over a week away from the official Google event on October 9, where it is largely expected to launch the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. Fresh leaks bring marketing images of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL variant, and a leaked video explains all that you can do on the bigger device. Furthermore, a hands-on video of the XL variant has also surfaced giving us a look at the device from all angles, whilst also highlighting the differences between the Pixel 3 XL and its predecessor, the Pixel 2 XL.
Starting with the marketing images and video, MySmartPrice seems to have sourced the video from the Pixel Tips app that will be pre-installed in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The marketing images give us a look at the design, corroborating past leaks. The Pixel 3 is seen with no display notch, and considerable bezel on the top and bottom of the display. A single camera and a fingerprint sensor are also seen at the back of the device. The video details all the cool new things you can do courtesy Android 9 Pie baked into the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Notable features in the video include the ability to understand the name of a restaurant in an email, and giving options to make a reservation directly. The camera app can scan a business card, and use the email address to send a mail in few simple taps. A new double twisting gesture allows users to switch between the front and the back camera.
Separately, YouTuber Rozetked has published a detailed high-resolution hands-on video showing off the Pixel 3 XL and comparing it with the Pixel 2 XL. In his video, the Pixel 3 XL sports a tall notch, and a bulky camera ring at the back, that makes the device wobble a bit when used on a flat surface. He claims that the display on the Pixel 3 XL has been improved a lot, compared to the second-gen model, and touch feedback has improved too. He asserts that the camera is the best in class still, leaving behind the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and even the iPhone XS. He also tips that Google may be releasing a new Pixel 3 Ultra variant too, with a bezel-less screen.
The Pixel 3 series is expected to come in Black and White colour options at least. It is tipped to sport improved cameras, a Snapdragon 845 SoC along with an Adreno 630 GPU and 4GB of RAM. A recent listing by China's JD.com has shown that the Pixel 3 will come with a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,800). However, the price of the Pixel 3 XL is yet to be revealed. In any case, all rumours will be put to rest on October 9.
