Google Pixel 3 XL is stealing the thunder of Apple's 2018 iPhone models, at least in terms of the number of leaks that are surfacing on the Internet. However, the interesting part is that most of the rumours about the upcoming Google flagship are arriving via a Ukrainian seller, who is reported to be offering a huge number of possibly stolen Pixel 3 XL models for $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) each. To recall, we have recently seen the alleged Google Pixel 3 XL with dual front cameras, a display notch, retail box components, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and more. According to a latest report, the varied leaks suggest that there are several people who already are using "near-production units" of the smartphone.

Earlier in August, some new images of the alleged Google Pixel 3 XL had surfaced online showing the smartphone in a working condition, its retail box, and its internal components as well. This leak had hinted at the handset's design details such as a single rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, a display notch in the front, and slight bezel at the bottom of the device. A 9to5Google report points out that the leak came via a Ukrainian blogger Luchkov whose Telegram bio suggests an association with the company called Wylsacom Media. Interestingly, more hands-on images of the Pixel 3 XL showing its hardware and display notch have been leaked via Wylsacom Media.

The images shared by Wylsacom Media show the 'Pixel 3 XL' moniker and suggest that Active Edge is still on board. Another image gives a closer look at the display notch in the handset, including the placement of sensors. Meanwhile, the same Luchkov blog had shared a Pixel 3 XL hands-on video previously. The 9to5Google report again points out that the video contains a watermark linking to a Telegram account. It further says that the watermark has been placed on the video possibly to attract buyers. It claims that the Telegram channel is where this dealer has been "soliciting buyers for both many Google Pixel 2 XL units and the as-yet-unannounced Google Pixel 3 XL." It says that the company writes in Russian, but is reportedly a Ukraine-based company. The report also adds that to purchase a unit, a person has to contact another Telegram user.

The 9to5Google report also claims that the whole thing could be "an elaborate scheme to attract online buyers" without actually shipping the Pixel 3 XL units. Also, a YouTuber recently claimed that he was offered a unit, possibly from the same seller. Meanwhile, as per screenshots shared by a reader with the folks at 9to5Google, the seller had quoted a $2,000 price and asked for a possible pickup in London.

As of now, there is no clarity on how this particular dealer could have got the Pixel 3 XL units. While there is also no information on the number of units that the dealer has, a source had claimed that they were ready to offer up to 10 units to a buyer. Interestingly, the dealer claimed that the smartphone could not be remotely deactivated by Google. Reaffirming the speculations, the report claims that the Pixel 3 XL units are being sold on the black market. It is further hinted by the fact that all the leaks via the Luchkov, Russian publisher Rozetked, Wylsacom Media, and a Rozetked staff member, appear to show a White-coloured Pixel 3 XL variant.

Meanwhile, another leak via Rozetked has showcased the alleged handset in full glory. The good-quality images show the Pixel 3 XL handset in a working condition. They suggest that the smartphone will come with a display notch and a significant chin at the bottom, glass back for wireless charging, USB Type-C Pixel Buds, and a Snapdragon 845 processor.