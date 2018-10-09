NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Set for Today: How to Watch and Everything We Know So Far

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Set for Today: How to Watch and Everything We Know So Far

, 09 October 2018
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are likely to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 3 launch event will begin at 11am EST (8:30pm IST)
  • It will bring the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
  • The Pixel 3 price is expected to begin at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to debut today. As a successor to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the new Pixel 3 models are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. While the Pixel 3 XL is so far rumoured to come with a display notch, the Pixel 3 could come with a traditional design that won't include a notch. Both new Google smartphones are so far found to have multiple colour options, including Black, White, and a suspicious 'Sand' variant that could be close to the Pink colour. Rumours have, however, additionally suggested the existence of a Mint coloured Pixel 3 variant. The latest Pixel models are also likely to come with a dual selfie camera setup. At the event, the company is also expected to unveil a new Chromecast dongle, the Home Hub, and Pixel Stand, apart from the Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet.

Where to watch Google Pixel 3 event

The Pixel 3 event is taking place in New York City. The event will begin at 11am EST (8:30pm IST). It will be live streamed on YouTube through the Made by Google channel.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price

A recent listing on China's JD.com showed that the Pixel 3 price has been set for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400). Also, Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile lately revealed that the Pixel 3 64GB storage variant will go on sale at CAD $999 (roughly Rs. 56,900), while its 128GB variant will be available at CAD $1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300). The Pixel 3 XL price in Canada, on the other hand, is set at CAD $1,129 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 64GB variant, whereas the 128GB Pixel 3 XL has been listed at CAD $1,259 (roughly Rs. 71,700). Pre-orders for the new Pixel models are expected to begin just after the launch event, though their shipments could take some time.

To recall, the Pixel 2 was launched in India at Rs. 61,000 for the 64GB model, while its 128GB model is priced at Rs. 70,000. The Pixel 2 XL was originally priced at Rs. 73,000 for the 64GB model, while its 128GB storage model came at Rs. 82,000. The Pixel 2 XL recently received a price cut in the country to Rs. 45,499 for the base variant, while its 128GB storage variant still bears the original price.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL specifications, features

As per the rumours, the Google Pixel 3 will feature a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, while the Pixel 3 XL will come with a 6.3-inch (1440x2880 pixels) QHD+ display. Both are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie and have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to have a dual selfie camera setup that will include two 8-megapixel sensors. On the back, the Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to come with a 12.2-megapixel sensor. There could be features such as a dedicated Portrait mode and some selfie-focused improvements. Further, the handsets are rumoured to come preloaded with a 'Top Shot' feature that is found to "capture the perfect shot every time". A commercial also recently revealed a "groupie selfies" feature. Plus, the Pixel 3 family is expected to have an Active Edge feature that was sported on the Pixel 2 models last year.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will come in 64GB and 128GB storage options that both aren't likely to support microSD card. The Pixel 3 is rumoured to include a 3,915mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 XL could have a 3,430mAh battery. Both smartphones are likely to have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, the Pixel 3 will measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm and weighs 148 grams, whereas the Pixel 3 XL will measure 157.9x76.7x7.9mm and weight 184 grams.

Comments

