Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Reportedly Set for October 4

After some initial rumours and leaks, Google has now reportedly confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It is said that the company has confirmed to YouTube influencers in Canada that the new Pixel family will debut on October 4. This is notably the same date on which the search giant brought the previous Pixel models - since the launch of the original Pixel back in 2016. The latest revelation comes days after the Pixel 3 XL surfaced on a Geekbench listing that confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 845 SoC and Android P out-of-the-box.

As first spotted by YouTuber Brandon of This Is Tech Today, Google accidentally slipped the launch date of the Pixel 3 through a campaign posted on its YouTube-specific influencer marketing platform Famebit. The campaign was aimed to receive participation from Canadian content creators who are not using any Google Pixel handsets but are willing to switch to the Pixel 3. The description of the campaign shared by the YouTuber showed that the launch of the Pixel 3 is set for October 4. "The Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4th, 2018. Looking for Canadian creators only," reads the description.

Folks at Android Police separately verified the existence of the Pixel 3 campaign on Famebit. However, it is unclear whether it is listed formally by Google or through a third-party source, just to create some buzz around the upcoming handsets.

Having said that, if we look back at the previous launches, Google has a two-year-long history of bringing its new Pixel models on October 4. The company at its 2016 Pixel launch even brought the Pixelbook and Google Home Mini and Google Home Max speakers alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handsets.

If we believe the recently surfaced Geekbench listing, the Pixel 3 XL will come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and run Android P out-of-the-box. The Pixel 3 is also likely to have identical hardware and software combination, though in a smaller package and with a cheaper price than the massive Pixel 3 XL. It is rumoured that the Pixel 3 will come with a 5.4-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL will have a 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 3 is also claimed to measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, whereas the Pixel 3 XL lately tipped to have dimensions of 158x76.6x7.9mm. Furthermore, the new Pixel models are likely to come with a display notch and single rear camera sensors. It is speculated that Google will also offer wireless charging support on the upcoming Pixel handsets and will offer a dedicated wireless dock at the launch.