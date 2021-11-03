Google is reportedly planning the last update for the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. The flagship Google smartphones from 2018 received their last update recently that brought them up to Android 12. As per the report, Google will release another update for the two Pixel smartphones in the first quarter of next year and that update will mark the end of life for Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. The smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and have received all major OS upgrades since.

Google told 9to5Google that Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL will receive their last ever update in Q1 2022. Google is said to bring bug fixes and improvements for Android 12. The smartphones received an update last month, when the new OS was released alongside Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones — launched in India in October 2018 — received Material You and Dynamic Color last month but missed out on a few functionalities such as the new Google Assistant. The timeline for the release of the last update for these Pixel smartphones lines up with the scheduled release of Android 12L — that will be rolled out sometime next year.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL specifications

Both smartphones were released with Android 9 out-of-the-box. Google Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,160 pixels) flexible OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 443ppi pixel density. The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x2,960 pixels) flexible OLED display. Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, both smartphones feature 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel cameras with f/1.8 aperture lens. At the front, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL get dual camera setup with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture lens. The vanilla Pixel 3 packs a 2,915mAh battery while the Pixel 3XL gets a 3,430mAh battery.