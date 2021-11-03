Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL were launched in 2018 and came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 November 2021 18:00 IST
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report

(L-R) Google Pixel 3XL, Google Pixel 3 are powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL recently received the Android 12 update
  • Both smartphones are reaching the end of their lifecycle
  • Android 12L is also scheduled to release in Q1 2022

Google is reportedly planning the last update for the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. The flagship Google smartphones from 2018 received their last update recently that brought them up to Android 12. As per the report, Google will release another update for the two Pixel smartphones in the first quarter of next year and that update will mark the end of life for Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. The smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and have received all major OS upgrades since.

Google told 9to5Google that Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL will receive their last ever update in Q1 2022. Google is said to bring bug fixes and improvements for Android 12. The smartphones received an update last month, when the new OS was released alongside Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones — launched in India in October 2018 — received Material You and Dynamic Color last month but missed out on a few functionalities such as the new Google Assistant. The timeline for the release of the last update for these Pixel smartphones lines up with the scheduled release of Android 12L — that will be rolled out sometime next year.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL specifications

Both smartphones were released with Android 9 out-of-the-box. Google Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,160 pixels) flexible OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 443ppi pixel density. The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x2,960 pixels) flexible OLED display. Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, both smartphones feature 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel cameras with f/1.8 aperture lens. At the front, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL get dual camera setup with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture lens. The vanilla Pixel 3 packs a 2,915mAh battery while the Pixel 3XL gets a 3,430mAh battery.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3430mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3XL, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Reports
  6. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  7. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  8. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Former Activision Developers Announce NFT-Powered Open-World Multiplayer
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS
  2. Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
  4. Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts
  5. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
  6. Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
  7. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  8. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  9. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
  10. ESA Announces Satellite Constellation to Precisely Detect Man-Made Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com