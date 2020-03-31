Technology News
Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL Discontinued in the US: All You Need to Know

The two Pixel phones have been removed from Google India store as well.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 31 March 2020 19:01 IST
Google Pixel 3 series was launched in October 2018

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3 phones are no longer on sale via Google Store in the US
  • Google introduced its Night Sight feature on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3 listing on the Google website now redirects to the online store

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3XL are officially history, at least in the US. Google has officially discontinued the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3XL smartphones, the company's flagship phones from 2018. The search giant has reportedly confirmed the development to an online publication after the two phones were found to be missing from Google's online store in multiple regions, including India. The more affordable Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are, however, still available on Google's store and otherwise globally.

A Google spokesperson was quoted in an Android Police report as saying that the company has indeed decided to discontinue the 2018 flagships. He also said that the entire Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3XLinventory on the company's store in the US has been sold out.

There is no confirmation on whether the phones are discontinued in India as well. We have reached out to Google for a confirmation on the same and will update this report once we hear back.

The Google Pixel 3 series, launched in October 2018, was an important lineup for the company. These was the first phones to have Google's Night Sight feature for low-light photography. The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The phones were offered in two storage options with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. As with other Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3XL were known for their camera capabilities. The two phones included the same camera setup, with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and two 8-megapixel front shooters.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL
