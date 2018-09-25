Photo Credit: WinFuture.de
While the formal launch of the new Pixel family is just a few days away, fresh renders that appear to be a part of official marketing material of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have surfaced online. The new findings show the display notch design of the Pixel 3 XL, whereas the Pixel 3 comes with a standard, thin-bezel display. The renders also highlight the Black and White colour options of the latest Pixel models. Further, there is a wallpaper that shows the numeric "3" in grey colour. The presence of two selfie cameras on the Pixel 3 XL is quite clear on the renders, though the smaller version, Pixel 3, also carries a dual camera setup at the front. Last week, leaked photos of the Pixel 3 XL emerged on Twitter that showed off its design elements, including a large chin at the bottom, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and a single rear camera setup. Tipster Evan Blass also posted plain press renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to show their design.
The latest revelation comes from WinFuture.de that has leaked the purported renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The renders show both new Pixel models in Black and White colour options. The smartphones were previously spotted in Blue and a shade of Mint Green/ Aqua colours as well.
While the Pixel 3 renders show its design is similar to last year's offering that didn't come with a display notch, the renders showing the Pixel 3 XL reveal the notch at the top that accommodates two camera sensors as well as a loudspeaker and the set of sensors that includes an ambient light and a proximity sensor. There are notably two speakers on both new Pixel models that are likely to enable stereo audio output.
If we look at the ongoing rumours, the Pixel 3 XL will come with a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) that is significantly smaller in size than the Pixel 3 that is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch display size. This suggests that the Pixel 3 XL will have the largest-ever display panel in the Pixel family since its inception back in October 2016.
Coming towards the back, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both have rear panels similar to what arrived on the last year's models. There isn't any dual rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor is available at the back alongside Google's "G" logo. However, it is rumoured that the company will offer wireless charging support on both new models. The iconic Mint-coloured power button is also visible in the renders that is likely to be a part of the White colour Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are rumoured to come with improved cameras and have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with an Adreno 630 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphones are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This has been spotted on the latest renders that show the gesture-supported home button that comes in a pill-shaped design. A recent listing by China's JD.com has shown that the Pixel 3 will come with a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,800). However, the price of the Pixel 3 XL is yet to be revealed.
We need to wait until October 9 to see the official prices and availability details of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Meanwhile, it is safe to say that more information about the upcoming models will reach the Web soon.
