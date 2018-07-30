NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 3 XL Image Leaked, Pixel Stand With Google Assistant Tipped

, 30 July 2018
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Google Pixel 3 XL White Colour Variant Leaked Images

Highlights

  • Pixel 3 XL may be launched in white colour option
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport 64GB of storage
  • Pixel Stand wireless charging dock to launch alongside as well

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL have been leaked on multiple occasions, and based on these leaks; the two devices are expected to sport a display notch and a single camera setup. Now, a fresh leak shows the Pixel 3 XL once again from all angles, sporting a white body. Google is also rumoured to launch a wireless charging stand alongside the two phones this year, expected to be called the Pixel Stand. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices are also expected to sport dual front cameras.

The Pixel 3 XL white variant has been leaked on XDA forums, and it shows the handset from the front and back. The smartphone is seen sporting a white coloured glass back, hinting at wireless charging capabilities. The Pixel 3 XL smartphone is seen with a rear fingerprint sensor and a single camera setup. At the front, we can clearly see the display with the notch housing sensors. However, this notch is narrower than the one seen on other smartphones. This leak also suggests that a 64GB storage variant is in the offing as well. The tipster notes that the phones cannot boot because it was remotely erased by Google.

Furthermore, Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Stand wireless charging dock alongside the two phones this year. The Google app version 8.14 released recently revealed details of the Pixel Stand. 9to5Google dug into the new version's code, and it uncovered the company's new product called Pixel Stand with notable features like Google Assistant integration. The Assistant on the Pixel Stand will be able to respond to queries, give out personal info and your daily schedule, even if your phone is locked. The wireless charging dock has been leaked earlier as well.

Renders suggest that a black coloured variant will also be launched for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Rumoured specifications include a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM. The Pixel 3 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display.

Comments

