Google Pixel 3 XL Put Through to Pass Bend, Burn, and Scratch Tests

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched in New York earlier this month as the company's latest flagship smartphones. The two handsets come with top-end specifications alongside a classic design. However, recent reports had suggested that there are a few unresolved issues with the Pixel 3 lineup. While the premium Pixel 3 XL model was seen in a teardown previously, the handset has now undergone a bunch of durability tests to help you determine its toughness. These come in the form of scratch, burn, and bend tests. YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, which is popular for stress testing flagships, has this time picked the Pixel 3 XL.

Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything put the Google Pixel 3 XL through a round of durability tests to see how well it stands up to extensive abuse. As seen in the video, the smartphone managed to pass almost every test that was thrown at it. Google has touted the presence of Gorilla Glass 5 in the Pixel 3 XL. Nelson in the video showcases a scratch test that uses the Mohs scale to examine the hardness of the front glass panel of the Pixel 3 XL. Scratches on the Google flagship surface at the sixth level of the scale, while some deeper signs appear at the seventh level. This is quite similar to most other flagships that usually resist scratches until the Moh level six of hardness. Also, the YouTuber also found that the metal mesh covering both the speaker grilles at the top and bottom to be pretty strong.

Coming to the rear end of the Pixel 3 XL, the YouTuber said that it picked up more scratches thanks to a frosted glass layer. He said that it got scratches more easily than regular glossy glass and even coins can cause major damage to the aesthetics. However, scratches caused by toothpicks could get wiped off entirely. Also, the aluminium edges were found to be covered in a plastic-like coating and could be scraped away with some force. Additionally, the video suggests that the fingerprint sensor's functionality is not affected even when there are a few scratches on it.

When it comes to the burn test, the screen of the Google Pixel 3 XL withstood an open flame for about 30 seconds before the pixels became completely dead. However, they recovered soon after.

While most smartphones that come with a glass-metal-glass sandwich, there is an apprehension that they would break under pressure. However, the Pixel 3 XL easily passed the bend test. The YouTuber found no flex in the handset, and the bend didn't result in any cracks or kinks.