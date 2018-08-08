While we have plenty of options with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, Google is this time said to have no plans to give us with the Pixel 3 family, and is rumoured to bring even the top-end Pixel 3 XL with just 4GB of RAM. A Geekbench listing earlier this week suggested that the Pixel 3 XL will come with 4GB RAM. And now, a benchmark listing from China has reiterated the presence of 4GB RAM. The listing also highlights that the new Pixel model will have a display panel with a QHD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is safe to say that the Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The previously emerged Geekbench listing hinted at the availability of the Snapdragon 845 SoC. This is a presumable upgrade over the Snapdragon 835 SoC featured on the Pixel 2 models.

The listing on China's Master Lu shows that the Google Pixel 3 XL has received an overall benchmark score of 212,778, as spotted by Playfuldroid. Alongside the scores, the benchmark listing confirmed the presence of a QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) display panel. This suggests that there with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 - likely to cover the notch design as well. Also, the screenshots posted by the Playfuldroid team shows that the handset has a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

It is worth noting here that the listed RAM capacity is identical to one on the Pixel 2. However, we can speculate that the unit emerged on the Chinese benchmarking source - as well as previously on Geekbench - could be for prototyping purposes, and the final Pixel 3 XL might have at least 6GB of RAM to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy S9. Since Google hasn't revealed any details about the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, it is safe to take the listed details as a pinch of salt.

Having said that, it is already reported that Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will debut on October 4. Google allegedly confirmed the launch date through marketing platform Famebit. The Pixel 3 is rumoured to come with 145.6x68.2x7.9mm dimensions, whereas the Pixel 3 XL is tipped to measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. Furthermore, it is expected that the Pixel 3 will come without having a notch display, while the Pixel 3 XL is likely to arrive with a notch.