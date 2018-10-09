NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Goes Global With 10 Events for New Pixel Phones

, 09 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Goes Global With 10 Events for New Pixel Phones

Google Pixel 2 XL

Highlights

  • Google will unveil new Pixel phones at 10 media events across the world
  • Android software operates most of the world's smartphones
  • Company branched into hardware three years ago

Alphabet's Google will unveil the third edition of its Pixel smartphone at 10 media events across the world on Tuesday, a hint that it is prepared to expand geographic distribution of a device it hopes someday is as popular as Apple's iPhone.

Google's free Android software operates most of the world's smartphones. But the company three years ago branched into hardware to have products where, like Apple, it could have full control of the performance of its applications and the revenue they generate.

Though Google has succeeded in selling lower-priced devices such as smart speakers and home routers, the phones have been a tougher sell.

Google shipped 2.53 million Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices through the nine months ended June 30, garnering less than 1 percent of the global market for smartphones, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

The first Pixel devices reached 2.4 million shipments in the nine months ended June 30, 2017, the firm said.

Limited adoption has reflected Google's hesitancy to go as wide and big in distributing and marketing the Pixel as Apple, which launched its last two iPhone line-ups in about 50 countries.

Going from a small experiment to a polished product backed by large sales, support and technical teams has been part of Google's challenge.

Last year's Pixel 2 arrived with bugs that prompted user complaints about unwanted noises during calls, a crashing camera app and an unexpected screen tint.

Google initially sold the Pixel 2 and its larger-sibling, Pixel 2 XL, in six countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany and India, after an unveiling in San Francisco.

This year, Google is hosting events for the Pixel 3 in cities such as New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore, spokesman Kay Oberbeck said.

Google Assistant, the signature virtual helper feature on the Pixel that was available in six languages a year ago, now supports 16.

Privacy and security features also could be top talking points about the Pixel 3 as Google and other big US tech companies try to bounce back from recent data breach scandals.

A US regulatory filing points to Google's matching on Tuesday rivals Amazon.com and Facebook with a smart speaker that has a display to show visual responses to voice commands.

Amazon shipped 21.5 million smart speakers, including those with displays, in the year ended June 30, compared with 18.3 million for Google, according to research firm Canalys.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition With Special Covers, Extra DLC Revealed
Google Goes Global With 10 Events for New Pixel Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  3. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  4. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Final Leaks Surface Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. WhatsApp Status Ads Could Soon Be a Reality
  6. Nokia 5.1 Plus Review
  7. BlackBerry KEY2 LE With QWERTY Keyboard Launched in India
  8. SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up Night Sky, Social Media
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Buyers Can Bargain via Google Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.