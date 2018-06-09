Android P Beta 2 aka Developer Preview 3 just dropped earlier this week, bringing several tweaks and bug fixes to the latest Android update. However, a report now reveals that it might also give a key feature that accompany the Pixel 3 - wireless charging. According to source code obtained from files of Android P Beta 2, the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could mark the comeback of wireless charging to Google's smartphone range.

As per a report by XDA Developers, several code strands have been discovered in Android P's third Developer Preview that suggest a new Google-branded wireless charging dock might be in the works. This is revealed by the fact that the source code has several mentions of wireless chargers, combined with the preface com.google instead of com.android. According to the report, Google will create a separate category, under Connected Devices, for new-gen wireless docks codenamed 'Dreamliner'. Multiple companies may be involved in manufacturing the dock as the code includes a 'manufacturer' field.

Due to the nature of internal availability of 'Dreamliner', there are currently no products available outside for testing, making the chances of it leaking before launch minimal. Thus, the information is completely speculative and based on indicative source code. We can expect Google to comment on the development not before the Pixel launch sometime later this year.

Another hint that wireless charging could be a reality on the Pixel 3 range is the most recent design leak. The image of what is seemingly a Pixel 2 prototype suggests that the smartphone could arrive with dual selfie cameras and a glass back. Wireless charging is not new to Google's devices. The Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, and Nexus 7 tablet have all been launched with the feature. However, the Mountain View giant decided to skip wireless charging ever since the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P were released. But, with the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies of the world making it cool again, we might as well get wireless charging support on Google's upcoming flagship.