Google on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship smartphones at an event held in New York. Touted to be the smartest offerings from Google yet, these smartphones offer premium specifications and design elements in a bid to take on flagship devices from competitors like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and the likes. OnePlus 6 was first unveiled in May this year with a claim of offering high-end specifications at half the price of its contemporaries. The iPhone XS is Apple's latest flagship smartphone launched in September. Lastly, Samsung's flagship phablet Galaxy Note 9 was unveiled in August this year. Let's have a look at how the price in India and specifications of the Pixel 3, OnePlus 6, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 compare.

Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India, availability

Pixel 3 price in India is set at Rs. 71,000 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 80,000 for the 128GB storage model. Pre-orders begin in India from October 11 and the phone will go on sale starting November 1 across offline and online partners that include Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, and Vijay Sales. The phone will be sold in Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink colour options.

The OnePlus 6 price in India is set at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, and Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. It is available on Amazon.in and OnePlus offline stores in Midnight Black, Silk White, and Mirror Black colour options.

The iPhone XS price in India starts at Rs. 99,990 for the base 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 1,34,900 for the 512GB storage model. It is available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver colour options across Apple's offline and online resellers in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs. 67,900 for the variant with 64GB storage and Rs. 84,900 for the one with 512GB of internal storage in India. This phone is also available across offline and online retailers in the country.

Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The Google Pixel 3 is a single-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box - some markets will get eSIM functionality. The OnePlus 6 is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that was launched with OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, but an Android 9.0 Pie update is now available. Apple's iPhone XS is also a dual-SIM (via eSIM) smartphone that runs iOS 12. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Google's Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) flexible OLED display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 443 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The iPhone XS gets a 5.8-inch (1125x2234 pixels) OLED Super Retina display. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 516 ppi.

In terms of internals, three of the smartphones in this list - Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - are powered by the same 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Galaxy Note 9, however, gets the Exynos 9810 SoC in certain markets including India. The Pixel 3 comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, OnePlus 6 with options of either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also with options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone XS is powered by the A12 Bionic 7nm SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Inbuilt storage options on the Pixel 3 are 64GB and 128GB; OnePlus 6 comes with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage optoins; and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available in 64GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone XS is sold in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 3 sports a single 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, and a 76-degree field-of-view. It also comes with features such as 4K videos at 30fps, dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilisation, spectral and flicker sensor. The OnePlus 6 sports a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor comes with 1-micron pixel size and f/1.7 aperture. The iPhone XS also sports a dual rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture), both coupled with 2x optical zoom and a 6-element lens. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also has a dual rear camera module with a wide-angle super speed dual pixel 12-megapixel primary sensor (variable aperture between f/1.5-f/2.4) and another 12-megapixel secondary telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and f/2.4 aperture.

The selfie camera setup on the Google Pixel 3 contains two sensors; an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, and 97-degree field-of-view, and another 8-megapixel normal lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and a 75-degree field-of-view. The OnePlus 6 gets a single 16-megapixel front Sony IMX371 camera sensor with a 1-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The selfie camera comes with Portrait Mode, Face Unlock, and Slow Motion video recording. The iPhone XS has a 7-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The Google Pixel 3 packs in a 2,915mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. The bundled charger claims to offer up to 7 hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charging. The Pixel Stand, priced at Rs. 6,900 in India, provides fast, wireless charging as well. OnePlus 6, on the other hand, sports a 3,300mAh battery under the hood, with support for the company's proprietary Dash Charge 20W fast charging technology that claims to deliver a day's power in half an hour. The iPhone XS has a 2,658mAh battery unit with support for fast charging. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with LE, a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and Google Cast. The OnePlus 6 also gets 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C, port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iPhone X features 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. And, finally, Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sport rear-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Dimensions of the Google Pixel 3 are 145.6x68.2x7.9mm and weight is 148 grams. OnePlus 6 measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm and weighs in at 177 grams. The iPhone XS measures 143.6x70.9x7.7mm and weighs about 177 grams. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's dimensions are 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weight is 201 grams.

Can Google Pixel 3 succeed in India without massive discounts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.