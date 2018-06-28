Google is set to release Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL variants this fall, alongside the commercial roll out of Android P. Leaks have been abundant, and now full-blown 360-degree renders have been leaked. These renders are made based on factory CAD schematics, and they reveal all the design changes coming to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from all angles. The larger variant is said to sport a display notch, while both the phones have a single camera setup at the back.

These CAD-based renders are courtesy OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. The Pixel 3 XL adopts a display notch, much like every phone out there these days, however it's less wide than the one that we saw on the iPhone X. We can see two dual front camera sensors on the notch, but one of them could well just be the ambient light sensor. The smartphone sports a thin frame, with a glass portion at the top, while the bottom is made of metal. There is a single camera setup at the back, a fingerprint sensor located back centre, and a Google logo at the rear as well. The USB Type-C port and the SIM tray both are located on the bottom edge of the smartphone, while the volume rocker and power button are situated on the left edge of the Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 3 is pretty much similar to the larger variant minus the display notch, and the smaller overall size. The bezels do seem to have thinned suggesting that it sports an 18:9 aspect ratio. However, visible chins at the top and bottom are seen. We can again see two camera sensors in the front, lending more weight to a dual front camera setup. The bottom chin can be seen on both the variants to incorporate the stereo speakers. Because of the notch, the Pixel 3 XL is reported to have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio.

Specification details are scarce at the moment, however, the report notes that both the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, and at least the larger variant will have a 6GB RAM. The Pixel 3 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display. Alos, the Pixel 3 is tipped to measure 145.6x68.2x7.9mm, while the Pixel 3 XL is tipped to measure 158x76.6x7.9mm. The thickness increases to 8.6mm if the camera cut out is considered on both the phones.