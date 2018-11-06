Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, ever since their launch last month, have been plagued by several issues relating to both hardware and software. Whether be it memory management, a display notch bug, or a failing Pixel Stand, the Pixel 3 series seems jinxed and Google has now responded to fix some of its bad luck. Responding to the memory management issue that has been closing apps in the background for some users, Google says a fix is coming. Additionally, the tech giant has also confirmed that it will soon resolve the issue where Pixel Stand is not receiving notifications.

The Mountain View company has finally released a statement, shared with 9to5Google, acknowledging the reported memory management issue of the Pixel 3 range, and confirming that a fix will arrive soon. “We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations,” Google said. This issue popped up right after the launch, wherein reviewers reported major issues with RAM management on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, both of whom sport just 4GB of RAM.

The statement is ambiguous given it mentions the phrase “certain situations” which does not define whether it will fix the issue with music apps, photo-related apps, or any other categories. Additionally, there is no clear timeline as to when an update would be rolled out to the smartphone. It is, however, clear that the fix will not arrive with the latest November security update rolling out on Pixel 3 now, and might come with December's security patch instead.

Next, Google has also responded on the reports of failing ambient display notifications on the Pixel Stand. “We've seen rare instances in which notifications don't come through when Pixel 3 is docked on Pixel Stand. Restarting the phone can help as a workaround, and we'll be rolling out a fix for this bug in the future,” the company said in a statement to Android Police.

The report speculates that a system update might not be necessary to fix this issue. Google could fix it via a server-side update or via updates to affected apps. There has been no update on the failing Photo frame issue from Google yet.