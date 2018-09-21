Photo Credit: JD.com
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are scheduled to launch at an event in New York on October 9, as per invites sent by Google. With just a few weeks to go before the launch of Google's latest flagship smartphone series, the Pixel 3 has been listed on Chinese e-tailer JD.com's website. Listed way ahead of launch, and subsequent availability, the Google Pixel 3 is seen to sport a price tag of CNY 4,999 or about Rs. 52,800, which might just be a placeholder price tag and not actually indicative of the launch price.
Screenshots of the JD.com listing were procured by WCCFTech, and have since been replaced with a removal message on the Chinese e-tailer's website. Interestingly enough, Google does not sell its Pixel lineup in the Chinese market given the fact that Google services are banned in the country. However, with reports of a censored Google Search for China surfacing, this could well be the year that Google's smartphones arrive in the Asian country.
In the screenshot, the Pixel 3 is seen in Black and White colour options, however it is expected to arrive in two other colour variants as well - Blue and a shade of Mint Green/ Aqua. The listing also shows renders of what is apparently the larger Pixel 3 XL.
These leaked renders also coincide with the leaks that we have been seeing in the past few months. Both smartphones are seen to sport dual selfie cameras and a single rear camera. Additionally, the Pixel 3 appears to have a regular top bezel, while the Pixel 3 XL is seen with a deep display notch. Qualcomm Snapdragon branding is mentioned, and the phones will most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a circular fingerprint sensor and a Google logo on the back.
The official Google Store also has a teaser landing page where users can enrol to get updates around the Pixel 3 duo when it launches next month. The large "3" is indicative that the smartphone models will indeed carry forward the successive nomenclature of the current Pixel range.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement