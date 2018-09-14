Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are next in line in the tech giant's flagship smartphone lineup for 2018. The launch event is scheduled for October 9 and, with less than a month to go before the announcement, Google has teased the launch on its online store. The official Google Store has received a new listing page that mentions a huge "3" on the lines of the official media invite sent out earlier this month. Coincidentally, or not, this development comes just a day after Apple unveiled its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR at an event at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The teaser page is now live on Google Store and carries the text, "Stay tuned! Looks like you've already enrolled for updates from the Google Store. Be on the lookout for some news from us on Oct. 9." While the teaser does not mention the presence of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it is expected from previous generations that two variants would be launched if not more.

The design of the upcoming Pixel 3 duo has been spurring controversies over the past few weeks. Certain leaks have claimed that the next Google flagship will sport a substantially-sized display notch, which appears to be bigger than the one on the iPhone X and iPhone XS. Add to that, an alleged unit of the Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted, in a Lyft cab, in the US with a huge notch. While all reports point towards this kind of a design, it remains to be seen whether this is a ploy by Google to divert media from the actual design, which might be more subtle in appearance.

High-resolution renders leaked in the past have pointed towards the presence of a dual selfie camera setup on both Pixel handsets. Apart from that, renders also point towards the presence of a slight chin on the bottom of the display.