Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are all set to go on sale in India via online and offline partners including Flipkart, tomorrow on November 1. The phone will be sold in Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink colour options. Additionally, users can avail a free Google Home Mini when exchanging their existing Pixel or Nexus handsets before November 7 via select stores offline. Key highlights of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, dual selfie cameras, and a matte glass back finish.

The offline exchange offer has been reported by established Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. Users buying the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on exchange of existing Pixel and Nexus phones can avail a free Google Home Mini before November 7. The offer is valid across select offline retail stores. In case the Home Mini is not available with the retailer during the offer period, the customer will be provided with it as and when stock becomes available. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also be made available via Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, and Vijay Sales offline stores from November 1.

On Flipkart, the smartphone has been up for pre-orders since October 11. It goes on sale on the first day of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. However, it is yet to be seen whether the SBI card offer will be applicable on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL or not.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in India, availability

Google Pixel 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 71,000 for the base 64GB storage variant and Rs. 80,000 for the 128GB storage model. On the other hand, Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 83,000, while the 128GB storage model comes in at Rs. 92,000 in the Indian market. It will be sold in India starting November 1 across online and offline partners including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, and Vijay Sales.

Google Pixel 3 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Google Pixel 3 runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) flexible OLED display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Pixel 3 sports a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size, and 76-degree field-of-view. The phone gets a dual selfie camera setup with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel normal lens, with f/2.2 aperture and f/1.8 aperture respectively. There is a 2,915mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W fast charging.

Google Pixel 3 XL specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Google Pixel 3 XL runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) flexible OLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 3 XL bears the same camera setup with a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera and a dual 8+8 selfie camera setup. There is a 3,430mAh battery under the hood, with support for the same 18W fast charging technology. Connectivity options on both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 + LE, USB Type-C (v3.1) port, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Google Cast.

