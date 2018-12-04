NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December Update Claims to Bring Fix for Memory Management Issues and More

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December Update Claims to Bring Fix for Memory Management Issues and More

, 04 December 2018
Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL were plagued with poor audio quality and memory management issues

Highlights

  • Google has published OTA and factory images for Pixel, Nexus devices
  • The December security update brings camera improvements
  • It also fixes memory management issues on Pixel 3 series

Google is rolling out the December update for select Pixel and Nexus devices, and while these patches aren't always very exciting, this time around, the update brings along some big improvements, most notably a support fix for the aggressive RAM management issues for Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices. The Pixel/ Nexus bulletin lists a total of 13 functional patches that come along with the December update, including fixes for the camera, memory management improvements, and even Android Auto improvements. Most of these fixes are being rolled out the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 series.

Google has published the OTA and Factory Images on the Google Developers forum. Again, the original Pixel devices have been left out. The OTA and factory images are published for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P.

There have been reports around apps shutting down prematurely on Pixel 3 devices given the aggressive RAM management when multiple apps are open. The update vaguely states that it has "improved memory performance in certain circumstances". This means that even if it may not fixed the issue completely, performance should be improved.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review

The December security update also brings camera capture improvements, improved Android Auto compatibility along with audio improvements when using Android Auto on certain vehicles. Talking about the camera, the update improves camera shutter performance and autofocus behaviour as well. It also brings improvements to Always On display triggering, USB-C audio accessory detection, volume behaviour when toggling Bluetooth, and unlocking performance when using Bluetooth.

How to download November 2018 Android security update

You can check the availability of the November 2018 Android security update on your eligible Nexus or Pixel device by going to Settings > System updates. You can install the factory images to flash your devices with the latest update. This deletes all data on the smartphone. Therefore, you need to back up your data first.

Alternatively, you can download the OTA Zip files that help you install the update on your device via the unlocked bootloader. The OTA Zip files can be installed on top of the existing software. Moreover, the devices need to run the latest Android Oreo version to receive the latest security update. It is recommended that you back up your data before beginning the installation process.

