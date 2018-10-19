Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship smartphones were launched at an event held in New York earlier this month. The duo offer premium internals as well as a classy design. But, much like their predecessors, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, it may be that even the Pixel 3 series has a couple of unresolved quality issues. Some users and reviewers globally have been reporting an imbalance in sound coming out from the front-facing stereo speakers on the Pixel 3 XL. Apart from that, it is also being reported that video recordings on both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have poor audio quality.

A Reddit thread, spotted by Android Police, from about a week ago points out the blatant sound imbalance of the Pixel 3 XL's stereo speakers. The user claims that the sound from the bottom speaker was much louder than that from the top speaker while testing out the phone at a store. “I was nearly sold on the 3 xl, but after watching the revenge of the mask on youtube, I noticed the sound substantially louder from the bottom speaker. Holding each speaker to my ear there is a noticeable balance issue,” the user said. “Top speaker lacks highs and bottom is crazy loud. Bass seemed about even with both.[sic]”

A comment from the official PixelCommunity account was posted on the thread earlier this week. In the comment, Google claimed that Pixel 3 XL's speakers have been designed for 40 percent louder sound and better low frequency response. The reply essentially means that the imbalanced sound was by choice and due to improvement in design. However, the Android Police report claims that the smaller Pixel 3 does not appear to have the same problem. One plausible explanation of this issue is that the difference in size of the top and bottom bezels of the Pixel 3 XL led to Google using differently sized audio drivers.

Separately, Google's Pixel 3 handsets also seem to have a microphone quality issue as certain reviewers are reporting poor audio during video recordings. Several smartphone reviewers have noted in their experience that the video recordings come out with poor audio quality when compared to the handsets like the iPhone XS and even the Pixel 2.

Poor audio quality means the sound in video recordings seem tinny and lack clarity, which should not be the case with an Android flagship in 2018. To recall, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also faced audio issues during video recordings. Google hasn't yet resolved the issue on the latest Pixel 3 range, however a software fix might come soon.