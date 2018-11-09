NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel 3 Overheating, Shutting Down Without Warning for Some Users While Charging

, 09 November 2018
Google Pixel 3 Overheating, Shutting Down Without Warning for Some Users While Charging

Video call seems to be the common culprit behind these overheating issues on Pixel 3

Highlights

  • Pixel 3 is reported to have a heating issue while charging
  • The issue has been noted during video calls
  • Google has not responded yet

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the latest and greatest when it comes to smartphone innovation from Google this year. However, since launch, reviewers and customers have been facing one or the other issue with the software and hardware of these new handsets. User reports coming in now suggest that some Pixel 3 units have a serious overheating issue during charging. While phones tend to heat up slightly while they are being charged, the reports reveal that the issue might be much more significant.

A Pixel 3 user took to Reddit last month to share overheating experiences during video calls while the phone is charging. The user also says that the Pixel 3 shuts down without warning. The issue has been faced on both the official Pixel Stand as well as an Anker 39W car charger. The post saw several comments with other Pixel 3 users reporting the same issue, which did not seem to resolve itself even after a factory reset.

Not just Reddit, Google's Pixel User Community forum also saw a similar post from another user. The post went, “I have recently purchased pixel 3 device. I am seeing issue of overheating while continuously using camera for 5-10 min and video call on whatsapp (15-20mins)
Device shows message about the same. And gets turned off [sic],” Video call seems to be the common culprit behind these overheating issues.

Next, Brian Shoop on Twitter claims that his phone's battery started draining and the Pixel 3 eventually turned off while placed on the Pixel Stand. In this scenario, however, a simple video livestream was the culprit.

While this issue might not affect all of the Pixel 3 users, or even a major part of the user base, it does reflect the poor quality standards that some of the units have. Google hasn't yet responded to the issue, but we expect that to happen soon considering it talked about fixing previously reported issues earlier this month.

