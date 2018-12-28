Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have pleased the photography-focused audience in 2018. But to begin a new chapter in 2019, Google is now rumoured to be all set to launch the "Lite" versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the US this spring. The search giant is said to have plans to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite in partnership with Verizon. Notably, the Google Pixel 3 Lite as well as the Pixel 3 XL Lite already featured in the rumour mill and spotted in some alleged renders in the recent past.

Folks at Android Police, citing a person familiar with the development, report the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are set to arrive in the US in early spring 2019. Both new Pixel models are said to be available through Verizon. However, price and concrete launch date are yet to be revealed.

The Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are reported to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Corroborating previous reports, the new Pixel phones are also said to retain the traditional headphone jack. Moreover, the Pixel 3 Lite is reported to feature a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL Lite could have a 6-inch display.

Google is speculated to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite with a price tag between $400-500 (roughly Rs. 28,000-Rs. 35,000). This is significantly lower than the price of the Pixel 3 that starts at $799 in the US (Rs. 71,000 in India).

In the past reports, the Pixel 3 Lite was allegedly spotted along with the Pixel 3 as well as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 5s, and the Nokia 3310. The Pixel 3 Lite XL, on the other hand, was found with a notch-less design at the front - unlike the display notch-featuring Google Pixel 3 XL.

A recent ARCore APK teardown suggested the Pixel 3 Lite models in the pipeline with codenames 'Bonito' and 'Sargo'. Furthermore, the new Pixel models, despite being mid-rangers, could have the legacy of offering an enhanced photography experience.

