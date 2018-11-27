Google Pixel 3 Lite has now been spotted alongside some of the most popular smartphones, including the Apple iPhone XR and iPhone XS, as well as the original Pixel model. The latest bunch of leaked images also features the Pixel 3 Lite against the iPhone 5s and Nokia 3310. The new Pixel model is codenamed Sargo. The handset is expected to debut within the price range of $400 and $500 (roughly Rs. 28,300 - Rs. 35,400). The new development emerges just after an image showing the Pixel 3 Lite next to the Pixel 3 surfaced online. Some purported camera samples of the rumoured Pixel model also leaked recently.

Russian source Wylsa has leaked the images showing the alleged Google Pixel 3 Lite against other renowned models. One of the images shows that the new Pixel model is nearly same size as the original Pixel. Similar is the case with the iPhone XR that is a bit larger than the iPhone XS. However, unlike the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, the leaked Pixel device has a traditional display panel - without any notch.

Another image posted on the Russian website shows the purported Pixel 3 Lite next to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone 5s. While the iPhone XR matches the height of the Pixel phone, the iPhone XS is smaller and the iPhone 5s comes is the smallest in the series.

Photo Credit: Wylsa

There is also an image showing the rumoured Pixel 3 Lite model next to the original Nokia 3310. The feature phone is indeed much smaller in size over the handset that is likely to debut in the Google Pixel family very soon.

Photo Credit: Wylsa

The new images come just after the Pixel 3 Lite featured against the Pixel 3. Some hands-on images of the new Pixel phone also surfaced earlier this month. The images showed that the handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack, plastic build, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Some camera samples of the purported Pixel 3 Lite also suggested its capabilities to capture a good amount of detail in low light as well as heavy overcast conditions.

The Pixel 3 Lite is so far rumoured to debut with a 5.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) IPS display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 444ppi. It is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with Adreno 615 GPU and 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the handset could run Android Pie out-of-the-box and pack a 2,915mAh battery along with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+.