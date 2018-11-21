NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel 3 Lite Camera Samples Spotted in a New Leak

, 21 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3 Lite Camera Samples Spotted in a New Leak

Photo Credit: Rozetked

A Russian site has leaked some camera samples that were allegedly shot using the Google Pixel 3 Lite

Highlights

  • Sample images captured by the Google Pixel 3 Lite leak
  • The smartphone is reportedly codenamed Sargo
  • Its price is expected to be range between $400 and $500

Google Pixel 3 Lite, an affordable variant of the company's flagship smartphones, is expected to be in the works. While Google has not revealed any details regarding the launch of such a handset, rumours about the Pixel 3 Lite have already started doing the rounds. Last week, a series of hands-on images of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite had surfaced online, hinting that the tech giant is preparing to unveil the smartphone soon. Previous reports had also suggested that Google could be working on two smartphones - codenamed Bonito and Sargo - in its Pixel lineup, one of which could be the Pixel 3 Lite. Now, a site has leaked some camera samples that were allegedly captured using the handset.

Russian site Rozetked has leaked the alleged Google Pixel 3 Lite's camera samples. The images shared in the report showcase the smartphone's camera prowess, as they seem to have been captured both indoors and outdoors. The same site had previously reported that the Pixel 3 Lite bears a 12-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. Meanwhile, the recently leaked images look quite promising, as they seem to have captured a good amount of detail in dim-lit as well as heavy overcast conditions. There is an image with a widescreen aspect ratio as well. It will be interesting to see how the camera in the Google Pixel 3 Lite manages to competes with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

google pixel 3 lite rozetked story Google Pixel 3 Lite Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications Google Pixel 3 Lite Price Google Pixel 3 Google

Photo Credit: Rozetked

Notably, the latest leak claims that the Google Pixel 3 Lite is rumoured to be priced between $400 and $500 (roughly Rs. 28,800 - Rs. 36,000); and is expected to be announced in the first half of 2019. Coming to the other specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a 5.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) IPS display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 444ppi. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with Adreno 615 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to pack a 2,915mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+.

In terms of design, the Google Pixel 3 Lite appears to be similar to the Pixel 3. It comes with a volume rocker and power button on the right, a SIM card slot on the left, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Also, there are components such as the loudspeaker, USB Type-C port, and a microphone grill at the bottom. It does not come with a display notch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3 Lite, Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications, Google Pixel 3 Lite Price, Google Pixel 3, Google
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India Launch Said to Be on November 27
Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey now called Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Google Pixel 3 Lite Camera Samples Spotted in a New Leak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale on Google-Certified Android TVs Kicks Off Tonight
  2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T
  3. George R.R. Martin Clarifies Game of Thrones Prequel Timeline
  4. This Made-in-India Bowling Machine Can Hit 130kph Without Electricity
  5. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 7,000 [November 2018]
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  10. Realme 2 Pro Update With Front Camera Optimisation to Roll Out This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.