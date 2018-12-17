Google Pixel 3 that was launched in India back in October with a starting price of Rs. 71,000 is now available as low as Rs. 63,107. Paytm Mall is selling the Pixel 3 with an initial discounted price of Rs. 66,428. However, customers can avail a cashback worth Rs. 3,321 to make the deal sweeter. The Pixel 3 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The handset also sports a dual selfie camera setup that has two 8-megapixel sensors and supports 1080p videos at 30fps.

Paytm Mall has listed the Google Pixel 3 64GB variant with a discounted price of Rs. 66,428. Customers can avail an additional cashback worth Rs. 3,321 over-and-above the discounted price. This brings down the effective price to Rs. 63,107.

Notably, to avail the cashback, you need to use a "SAVE5" promocode. The Pixel 3 is available for purchase with the discounted price through the Paytm Mall website and app.

It's important to note that the discount is valid only for the 64GB variant of the Pixel 3, and its 128GB variant wasn't in stock on Paytm Mall at the time of filing this story. The 64GB Pixel 3 variant is available Just Black and Clearly White colour options.

Alongside the Pixel 3 64GB variant, Paytm Mall is selling the Pixel 2 XL 64GB with a discounted price of Rs. 39,975. Customers can also avail Rs. 1,999 worth of cashback using the same "SAVE5" promocode.

Earlier this month, Google launched a Pixel 3 referral offer for Pixel and Nexus users to give them an instant discount of Rs. 7,000 to the referee and a Rs. 2,000 worth of e-gift voucher to the referrer. The offer was launched on Flipkart and is live until December 20.

To recall, the Google Pixel 3 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 71,000 for the base 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB model debuted at Rs. 80,000. The Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 83,000 and its 128GB storage comes at Rs. 92,000.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

