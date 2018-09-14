NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL May Get a New Aqua or Mint Green Colour Variant, Google Teases

, 14 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL May Get a New Aqua or Mint Green Colour Variant, Google Teases

Google's latest teaser changes the colour of the Pixel 3 three times upon tapping

Highlights

  • Google has posted a new 'coming soon' teaser on its Japanese site
  • The interactive teaser changes colour upon tapping
  • The three images hint at the colour variants of the Pixel 3 lineup

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to get unveiled at Google's launch event that is scheduled for October 9. While there is almost a month to go before the tech giant releases its latest flagships, a new teaser has hinted at the possible colour variants of the handsets. Earlier this week, Google had teased the launch of Pixel 3 lineup via its online store, and now the company has put out yet another teaser. While there have been numerous leaks and rumours over the past few months that have pretty much given us an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 3, the new official teaser suggests that the smartphone may arrive in three colour variants.

As per a teaser on its Japanese site, Google has potentially hinted at three colour variants in the new Pixel series. The interactive teaser page comes with a 'Coming Soon' banner and shows of a rectangular device with the company's 'G' logo positioned at the back, similar to previous Pixel handsets. The frame is seen to be tilting left and right and it comes with an interesting inner frame. Also, tapping on the teaser changes the two-tone background. The top part of the frame is slightly darker than the rest of the body, reminiscent of all existing Pixel smartphones.

pixle 3 teaser story 1 Google

Coming to the colours, the first image shows a Grey top and a White bottom. It also shows a Neon Green internal perimeter that possibly hints at the colour of the power button in the upcoming Pixel 3. The next image shows a Black top and a Dark Grey bottom, but it comes with no internal perimeter. This variant appears to be close to most leaks that have surfaced so far.

pixle 3 teaser story 2 Google

However, the third image and the most interesting one shows off an aquamarine-coloured frame with a darker shade at the top. This colour model is usually referred to as Aqua or Mint in some smartphones. Also, this image also comes with confetti that rains down the screen. To recall, Google has in the past two generations offered Clearly White, Just Black, Kinda Blue, Quite Black, Really Blue, and Very Silver colour variants on its Pixel handsets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

Display6.70-inch
Front Camera8.1-megapixel + 8.1-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Google
LG Display Picked as Second OLED Supplier for New iPhone Models: Report
Microsoft Acquires Lobe, Which Helps Develop Deep Learning Models for AI-Powered Apps
Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL May Get a New Aqua or Mint Green Colour Variant, Google Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  2. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 4,150mAh Battery, September Launch Expected
  3. Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11
  4. Jio Download Speeds Highest in India at 22.3Mbps in August 2018: TRAI
  5. Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Now Available on Open Sale
  6. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  7. Airtel Launches Rs. 97 Combo Recharge Pack to Take on Jio
  8. Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Now Available via Open Sale in India
  10. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.