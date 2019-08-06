Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues

Factory reset and running the phone in safe mode are reportedly futile.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues

Factory reset and running the phone in safe mode are reportedly futile

Highlights
  • Affected Pixel 3 units can’t keep the focus locked on an object
  • The issue also persists in the case of videos shot by the phone
  • Google is reportedly offering replacement units to Pixel 3 users

Google Pixel 3 is known for its photography prowess, but it appears that some Pixel 3 owners are having a hard time with their phone's camera. We have come across multiple complaints from Pixel 3 owners regarding an erratic focus lock and stabilisation issue on the Pixel 3. The problem manifests while taking a photo as well as capturing videos, resulting in blurry images and videos with a lot of jerky movement. It appears that the trouble is associated with a camera hardware malfunction, as resetting the phone and running the Pixel 3 in safe mode apparently can't solve the problem.

The official Google product support forum currently has a lot of complaints from Pixel 3 owners, who are experiencing focus lock and camera stabilisation issues. From the camera samples shared by users, it is evident that the phone's camera is having trouble keeping the focus locked on a subject and keeps shifting haphazardly. And even when the phone is sitting still, the camera can't keep the focus locked at one point, be it while clicking images or shooting a video.

Multiple Pixel 3 owners have also discussed the camera issue on Reddit, which results in defocused, blurry photos and videos with a lot of shaky movements. Google is yet to acknowledge the problem and provide an explanation regarding a fix.

Affected users who reached out to Google support for a solution were told to reset their Pixel 3 and run it in safe mode to check if the focus lock and stabilisation issue was caused by interference from third-party apps, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. We also came across the issue on a Pixel 3 unit running Android Pie, but couldn't find the same on another unit that is currently on the latest Android Q beta build.

The Pixel 3's camera focus and stabilisation troubles are apparently related to faulty imaging hardware because Google has reportedly sent new units to affected users in exchange for their malfunctioning unit. It appears that the issue exists for the Pixel 3 XL as well, but the majority of complaints we have come across so far concern the smaller Pixel 3. We've reached out to Google and will update the story accordingly upon receiving an official response.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2915mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  4. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
  6. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  7. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  9. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  3. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  4. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
  5. Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
  6. Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
  7. The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, LG W10, Redmi Y3 to Receive Discounts, Other Offers
  9. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  10. Venom 2 Hires Andy Serkis as Director for Spider-Man Spin-Off Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.