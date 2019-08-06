Google Pixel 3 is known for its photography prowess, but it appears that some Pixel 3 owners are having a hard time with their phone's camera. We have come across multiple complaints from Pixel 3 owners regarding an erratic focus lock and stabilisation issue on the Pixel 3. The problem manifests while taking a photo as well as capturing videos, resulting in blurry images and videos with a lot of jerky movement. It appears that the trouble is associated with a camera hardware malfunction, as resetting the phone and running the Pixel 3 in safe mode apparently can't solve the problem.

The official Google product support forum currently has a lot of complaints from Pixel 3 owners, who are experiencing focus lock and camera stabilisation issues. From the camera samples shared by users, it is evident that the phone's camera is having trouble keeping the focus locked on a subject and keeps shifting haphazardly. And even when the phone is sitting still, the camera can't keep the focus locked at one point, be it while clicking images or shooting a video.

Multiple Pixel 3 owners have also discussed the camera issue on Reddit, which results in defocused, blurry photos and videos with a lot of shaky movements. Google is yet to acknowledge the problem and provide an explanation regarding a fix.

Affected users who reached out to Google support for a solution were told to reset their Pixel 3 and run it in safe mode to check if the focus lock and stabilisation issue was caused by interference from third-party apps, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. We also came across the issue on a Pixel 3 unit running Android Pie, but couldn't find the same on another unit that is currently on the latest Android Q beta build.

The Pixel 3's camera focus and stabilisation troubles are apparently related to faulty imaging hardware because Google has reportedly sent new units to affected users in exchange for their malfunctioning unit. It appears that the issue exists for the Pixel 3 XL as well, but the majority of complaints we have come across so far concern the smaller Pixel 3. We've reached out to Google and will update the story accordingly upon receiving an official response.