Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Highlights

  • The Pixel 3 may have a full screen display
  • The smartphone may not have a display notch
  • The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may launch in October

As the tradition goes, Google is anticipated to launch its next Pixel flagships in October, alongside the commercial rollout of Android P. A recent AOSP code commit let out that Google is indeed naming its next flagship as Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. Now, a placeholder image detailing features in the Android P developer beta gives us possible clues of what the next Google flagship may look like. Looking at the placeholder, it seems that Google is going the no-bezel way as well. The sketch shows a phone that has no bezel whatsoever, not even the display notch at the top or a thin chin at the bottom.

The placeholder image found on SlashLeaks, details features inside Android P developer beta, and it shows a sketch of a smartphone that has no bezels whatsoever. There is no chin at the bottom, or a display notch at the top either. Ever since the iPhone X, various Android smartphone manufacturers have taken inspiration from Apple to introduce their own flagships with a similar notch display. Vivo is expected to launch the Apex smartphone on June 12 and its USP is that it has no bezels whatsoever, and the smartphone comes with a pop-up front camera for selfies. Lenovo is also teasing a new smartphone called Lenovo Z5 slated to launch on June 14, and teasers claim that device won't have any chin whatsoever.

If this placeholder holds any weight, then Google is going the same way. How it manages to house the selfie camera, earpiece, and sensors including the ambient light and proximity sensor will be interesting to see. We obviously suggest that you take this leak with a large pinch of salt, as this placeholder could just be for representational purposes only, and the Pixel 3 could sport a completely different design - including a notch, after all, Android P natively supports it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Solo: A Star Wars Story – the 4 Most Unexpected Moments
ICC Warns Players That Wearing Smartwatches on the Field Is Prohibited
Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S Series Get New Models
  4. Vivo Z1 With 6.26-Inch 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  5. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  6. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  7. ICC Warns Players to Stop Wearing Smartwatches on the Field
  8. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  9. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  10. Nvidia's New GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Card Is for Budget PC Gamers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.