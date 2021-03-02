Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Phones Get March 2021 Update With Latest Android Security Patch, New Features, Fixes

Google Pixel Phones Get March 2021 Update With Latest Android Security Patch, New Features, Fixes

Google Pixel 3 and beyond have got the latest feature drop as well as the latest security updates.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2021 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel Phones Get March 2021 Update With Latest Android Security Patch, New Features, Fixes

Pixel 5 gets a fix for auto-rotate issues

Highlights
  • Google has patched several vulnerabilities for Pixel phones
  • The latest Pixel feature drop updates security to March 1, 2021
  • Google Pixel phones get various bug fixes as well

Google Pixel phones have started receiving the March 2021 Pixel update along with the latest Android security patch. The update brings new share audio recordings feature, improved integration for an accessory that allows using the camera underwater, and more. The feature drop is available for Google Pixel 3 phones and newer models. Along with the new features, Pixel phones also get security updates as well that patch vulnerabilities that have been discovered by the company.

The latest feature drop, as described through an official blog post, allows Pixel phone users to share links to Recorder audio files for anyone to listen. The sharable link allows users to hear recordings, see transcripts, and even search through files on recorder.google.com. The web app for Google Recorder went live recently and allows Pixel users to back up their recordings to their Google accounts.

The Pixel camera app will now work with the Universal Smart Phone Housing by Kraken Sports, which fits several phones and allow users to take photos and videos underwater. The housing earlier required users to install Kraken's app to take photos or record videos underwater, but with the latest Pixel feature drop, users will be able to make use of the native Pixel camera app with the housing. The Universal Smart Phone Housing costs $325 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and comes with an adjustable shim system.

The update brings new wallpapers dedicated to International Women's Day designed by Spanish duo Nuria Bellver and Raquel Fanjul (Cachetejack). Additionally, Smart Compose feature is now available for select messaging apps on Pixel phones. It provides suggestions to complete sentences but is currently only available in the US. Bedtime features in Clock have been updated for when using the Pixel Stand. There is a new bedtime screen, and the notifications have been redesigned as well. This feature is only available for Pixel phones that support wireless charging.

The March 2021 update for Pixel phones also brings some bug fixes including chopped full screen display issues on the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. Auto-rotate issues, stuck battery percentage, and missed call notification issues on the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 have also been fixed. All Pixel phones get fixes for Android Auto disconnecting issues and heads-up notifications not showing for starred contacts in DND mode.

In terms of security, the March Pixel feature drop updates Android security to March 1, 2021. It addresses Android runtime, framework, system, Google Play system updates, Kernel components, Qualcomm components, and other vulnerabilities that have varying severity. A critical system vulnerability that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code has been addressed. Several critical vulnerabilities were found and addressed in Qualcomm closed-source components as well. Furthermore, there are patches for Pixel security updates as well for the same components but with high-to-medium severity.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Android, Pixel feature drop, Pixel 3, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Get March 2021 Update With Latest Android Security Patch, New Features, Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
  8. PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar
  9. Google Chat Getting Redesigned on Web for All Workspace Users: Report
  10. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, Company Announces
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well
  2. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update
  3. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Primary Camera, Company Reveals
  4. Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update
  5. LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch
  8. Mi 10T Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 32,999
  9. Spectrum Auction 2021: Telcos Bid Worth Over Rs. 77,000 Crores in Initial Four Rounds
  10. Jack Ma Loses Title as China's Richest Man After Coming Under Beijing's Scrutiny
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com