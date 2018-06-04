Google is reportedly working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone for 2019 and it will be powered by Snapdragon 710 processor. Last month, Qualcomm had launched all-new Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip (SoC) mobile processor that is more powerful than the Snapdragon 660 SoC, but not as capable as the top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. Interestingly, an earlier report had claimed that Google is developing a new inexpensive mid-range smartphone series that is codenamed Desire.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt in a post on Twitter said that Google will use the new mid-range processor from Qualcomm in the rumoured Pixel variant. He said that Google is working on a "mobile" device with Snapdragon 710, and the handset may release in the first half of 2019. He further elaborated that the phone may be a mid-range Pixel phone.

Quandt, in another tweet, said that there is no information on whether Google has planned a similar smartphone for 2018. He said that he does not know any more specifics on the phone since hardware development for it only began about a month back.

As per earlier reports, the upcoming mid-range Google Pixel handset may come with Android Go out-of-the-box. Last year, Google had announced the arrival of Android Oreo (Go edition) that is supposed to power phones with less than 1GB RAM.

Before Google shifted to the premium Pixel brand, the tech giant used to sell comparatively inexpensive Nexus smartphones that offered the same clutter-free Android experience for purists. With this expected mid-range lineup, the company might be looking to regain the audience that it lost in competing with premium market leaders such as Apple and Samsung.