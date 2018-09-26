Google Pixel 2 XL has reportedly received a price cut in India and is now available at a new official MRP of Rs. 45,499 for the base 64GB storage variant. That translates into an almost 40 percent drop from its official launch price of Rs. 73,000 announced back in November last year. To recall, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available across offline retailers as well as online (exclusively via Flipkart). Google has not officially announced price cuts for any Pixel 2 variant in India, but it can be expected anytime around the October 9 Pixel 3 launch event.

The development of the Pixel 2 XL price cut comes to us via Mumbai-based electronics retailer Mahesh Telecom who has been accurate about smartphone price cuts in the Indian market in the past. We have reached out to Google India for an official confirmation on the same.

Google Pixel 2 XL price in India

Google Pixel 2 XL price in India has been reduced to Rs. 45,499 for the variant with 64GB inbuilt storage. As mentioned above, the smartphone was launched in India last year at Rs. 73,000. The high-end 128GB storage model still bears its previous price tag of Rs. 82,000; however, it is expected to fall too given the Pixel 3 series launch is slated for October 9 in New York.

Google Pixel 2 XL specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Pixel 2 XL now runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.0-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) P-OLED panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 2 XL sports a single rear camera with a 12.2-megapixel sensor that features f/1.8 aperture and OIS/ EIS. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone is backed by a 3,520mAh battery under the hood, and there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone.